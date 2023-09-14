Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.05

Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 3rd of November to MYR0.05, with investors receiving 67% more than last year's MYR0.03. This will take the annual payment to 9.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Check out our latest analysis for Bermaz Auto Berhad

Bermaz Auto Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 130% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 13.7% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 95% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.025 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.22. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 24% per annum over that time. Bermaz Auto Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Bermaz Auto Berhad has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Bermaz Auto Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Bermaz Auto Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.