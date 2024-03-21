Bernalillo County hosts rapid hire job fair

Mar. 20—Young adults looking for a gig can land one on Saturday.

Bernalillo County and the New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation are hosting a job fair for young adults and teenagers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Valley Multipurpose Center, 2008 Larrazolo SW.

The county will be recruiting for entry level job openings across county government. The state will also be providing additional support for job seekers of all levels. There is the potential for on the spot hiring during this event, according to a Bernaillo County news release.

"We appreciate the partnership with the state on this job fair to ensure we're reaching out to youth of all abilities," Director of Human Resources Bernadette Perez said in a statement. "Come for the jobs and for information on vocational counseling, job search assistance, employment training and more."

Representatives from Parks, Recreation and Open Space, Aquatics, Behavioral Health and the Clerk's Office will be on site to interview potential job seekers.

Available positions can be found at Bernco.gov/jobboard. Please bring work permits, identification or guardians, if necessary. For more information visit Bernco.gov or call 505-468-7341.