Bernard Arnault’s succession dilemma – which of his children will inherit his luxury empire?

Arnault Family - Lewis Joly/Shutterstock

When Bernard Arnault was asked in 2015 what got him out of bed in the morning, he was adamant that it was not money. The world’s richest man said his wealth was “just a consequence of what I do”.

“The reality is that most of the money is in the company,” the LVMH boss told The Telegraph. “It’s certainly not the kind of money that means that I could tomorrow go buy whatever I want or go to the casino and go mad.”

Instead, Arnault said it was being able to make decisions. “What feels good is choice,” he added. “Having the freedom of choice.”

Having that choice may not feel so good today. While succession planning is said to have been on Arnault’s mind for decades, now – at the age of 74 – the question of who will take over from him at LVMH is looming large.

“Even billionaires are not eternal,” says Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein. “The more time goes by, the more this will be a focus.”

It is likely to be a family affair, though that does little to narrow the field: all five of Arnault’s children have been brought into senior roles in LVMH. The decision of which will step up to the top job is far from clear-cut.

Not that LVMH is alone in facing the question of succession: it is also dogging the Murdoch clan, while at Zara owner Inditex, the founder’s daughter Marta Ortega recently ascended to the chairman post.

But LVMH is a juggernaut against which few businesses can compare. It is the largest luxury goods company in the world, with a market capitalisation of €450bn (£398bn). Its portfolio of companies encompasses luxury fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, jewellery brand Tiffany’s, suitcase line Rimowa and champagne maker Moet & Chandon.

“LVMH is the dominant player in the modern luxury industry,” says Solca.

Arnault’s oldest child Delphine is seen by many as the most likely candidate to take over at the helm. She was named as chief executive of Christian Dior – LVMH’s second largest brand after Louis Vuitton, where she had previously been deputy CEO – earlier this year.

Bernard Arnault - Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Delphine, like her siblings, has undergone rigorous training to ready her for a senior post. One of Mr Arnault’s right-hand men, Sidney Toledano, told the Wall Street Journal that the LVMH chief would pair his children with executives to monitor their progress in their roles, and ask “about some of their character traits, or if there’s a need for a little correction.”

Delphine was paired up with Mr Toledano and fellow top lieutenant Michael Burke, head of Louis Vuitton until earlier this year.

All five of Arnault’s children have been equally drilled and propelled into senior posts across the LVMH organisation, however. According to Toledano, none of them have been ruled out.

Aside from Delphine, there is Antoine, who leads the listed company which holds the family stake in LVMH; Alexandre, who is head of products and communication at Tiffany & Co; Frédéric, chief executive of Tag Heuer; and Jean, the director of marketing and development at Louis Vuitton’s watches division.

Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda says Arnault “has been handing out different jobs and responsibilities to different children according to age and experience”.

He adds: “I am sure he knows exactly how the next phase should look like.”

Toledano says any final decision on the chief executive post may not be made until the last minute, however. Arnault is “above all a pragmatic man,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

“You have to choose whoever is best at a given point in time considering the challenges,” Teldano added. “It’s what he does with his managers, his advisers, and I think it’s what he’ll do with his children.”

Toledano said it is not a given that it will be one of Arnault’s children, even though the LVMH chief has signalled he is leaning in that direction.

Speaking to The Telegraph last year, Arnault described having been brought up in the north of France “where there were the descendants of these big family textile empires”.

The heirs had “rested on their laurels and then in the end they gave up working completely and their companies went down”, he added. “So with my kids it was really important that we gave them a strong work ethic from the start. That they got their degrees and into the habit of working from when they were young. We raised them to be grafters, and they are.”

Former LVMH staff say this is clear from how visible the children are around the businesses. Earlier this year, for example, Delphine showed up unexpectedly at Louis Vuitton’s Champs Elysees store at 11pm ahead of a collaboration launch, just to check everything was on track.

Alexandre was the one who pushed for Dior to sign Emma Raducanu as one of its ambassadors, meanwhile. He had also suggested buying Rimowa and travelling to meet the suitcase maker’s patriarch to convince him to sell, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dior's British ambassador Emma Raducanu - Suzan Moore/PA Wire

Arnault is said to ask all five of his children for advice, gathering them every month for a lunch at the headquarters of LVMH at which he seeks their views on specific management figures and the direction of the brands. His children, he says, are helping to bring him more up to date, crediting them with ending his aversion to emails. “I’m now on email. I look at Instagram and TikTok. Thanks to Alexandre and his brothers, I am much more au courant,” he told The Telegraph last year.

Though his children may be spurring him to embrace the 21st century, whether they will do the same and modernise LVMH when Arnault hands over the reins is still in question

According to the UBS Billionaires Index, the younger generation of wealthy individuals are focusing on how they can use their businesses to make the world greener and more socially conscious.

“For them, there isn’t really this big differentiation between ‘on the one hand, I have my business and on the other hand, I have my philanthropic activities’. There’s more of a blurred line between the two,” says Maximilian Kunkel, chief investment officer of Global Family & Institutional Wealth at UBS Global Wealth Management.

This may be something the company will have to contend with further down the line. For now, at least, Arnault seems eager to remain in post: he recently raised the retirement age of LVMH’s chairman and chief executive from 75 to 80.

“If I’m still working now, it’s because every single morning when I sit down to work, I’m enjoying myself,” Arnault said last year. As long as it stays this way, he will be able to put off crowning his successor a little longer.