Bernard Kim Bought 184% More Shares In Match Group \

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Director, Bernard Kim, recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$34.44. That increased their holding by a full 184%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Match Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Bernard Kim was the biggest purchase of Match Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$38.97. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Bernard Kim purchased 47.44k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$44.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Match Group shares, worth about US$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Match Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Match Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Match Group has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

