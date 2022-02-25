U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,962.83
    +670.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Bernheim Kelley, LLC: Massachusetts Firefighters Allege They Were Poisoned by Toxic Chemicals in Their Protective Clothing

·2 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernheim Kelley, LLC, filed a products liability lawsuit today on behalf of 14 Massachusetts firefighters in the United States District Court of Massachusetts against 28 manufacturing companies, including 3M Company, DuPont, Chemguard and Tyco Fire Products.

Massachusetts Firefighters Allege They Were Poisoned by Toxic Chemicals in Their Protective Clothing
Massachusetts Firefighters Allege They Were Poisoned by Toxic Chemicals in Their Protective Clothing

Learn more by emailing wkelley@realjustice.com or visiting https://realjustice.com

The firefighters allege their turnout gear (protective clothing) contained toxic human-made forever chemicals known as PFAS, to resist and repel oil, heat and water. PFAS chemicals have been associated with cancer, tumors, liver damage, immune system and endocrine disorders, thyroid disease and ulcerative colitis. PFAS exposure to humans can occur through inhalation, ingestion and dermal contact.

According to Walter Kelley, Managing Attorney of the firm's Massachusetts office, "Scientists believe the toxic chemicals in the outer shell and moisture barrier of turnouts can off-gas and degrade into microscopic toxic dust particles that can be absorbed into the skin through sweat or be inhaled."

The Firefighter Plaintiffs in this lawsuit served the cities and towns of Worcester, Norwood, Brockton, Fall River and Boston as firefighters and worked in various fire stations, engine, truck, and specialized companies throughout the State of Massachusetts for decades. The firefighters all had significantly elevated levels of PFAS in their blood and were diagnosed with cancers (prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Hodgkin's Lymphoma) after many years of being exposed to PFAS chemicals in their turnout gear.

Bernheim Kelley has a long track record of successfully litigating complex products liability cases involving toxic consumer products.

"Sadly, it is too late to prevent the harm that too many brave firefighters across the country have been forced to needlessly endure from the equipment they thought was protecting them.

It is time to hold the manufacturers and distributors of these cancer-causing chemicals fully accountable to injured firefighters and effectuate meaningful change in the chemical industry that will protect future generations of firefighters," noted Kelley.

The law firm is providing free claim evaluations for firefighters across the United States who have been diagnosed with cancer and suspect it might be related to PFAS exposure from their turnout gear and/or firefighting foam (aqueous film- forming foam – "AFFF").

The Massachusetts firefighters in the lawsuit served the cities and towns of Worcester, Norwood, Brockton, Fall River and Boston.
The Massachusetts firefighters in the lawsuit served the cities and towns of Worcester, Norwood, Brockton, Fall River and Boston.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernheim-kelley-llc-massachusetts-firefighters-allege-they-were-poisoned-by-toxic-chemicals-in-their-protective-clothing-301490906.html

SOURCE Bernheim Kelley, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s debut appeals court ruling sided with unions

    US president Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court today (Feb. 25)—if confirmed, she would become the first Black woman in the role. Jackson, 51, has served as a federal judge since 2013, and was promoted to the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit last year. The DC Circuit is viewed as the second most powerful court in the US for its role influencing policy and law.

  • Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    President Joe Biden will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. ABC News’ Devin Dwyer and MaryAlice Parks break down the pick.

  • FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jardiance In Broader Heart Patient Population

    The FDA approved Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of death and hospitalization for all patients with heart failure. Initially approved by the FDA in 2014 for type 2 diabetes patients, the drug's use was expanded last year in some adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which happens when the left ventricle muscle is not pumping normally. The new OK expands the eligible population to inc

  • Kyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Global condemnation of Vladimir Putin quickened, with the U.S. poised to apply personal sanctions on the Russian leader, as his troops pushed toward Ukraine’s capital and he urged its military to mutiny.Most Read from BloombergUkraine, Russia Discussing Time, Place for Talks: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for InvasionRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina Stat

  • Here's what Senators John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy have to say about Supreme Court pick

    If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

  • Psaki on Cruz 'Peanuts' character comparison: 'Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) criticism of her, comparing her to the "Peanuts" character Peppermint Patty.A reporter made Psaki aware of comments Cruz made during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday night, saying that she wanted to give the press secretary an opportunity to respond."Senator Ted Cruz is speaking at CPAC and you came up," the...

  • The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco for Better Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

    When shopping for snacks, snag a box of these bars to help support your healthy blood pressure.

  • Coronavirus tally: CDC to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce plans to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines later Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with the plan. will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communit

  • Genmab and Seagen Present First Data on Tisotumab Vedotin (TIVDAK®) in Patients with Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark & BOTHELL, Wash., February 24, 2022--Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) will present preliminary data from the innovaTV 207 global, open-label, multicenter phase 2 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TIVDAK®) as a monotherapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who experienced disease progression on or after a first-line platinum-containing regimen and a checkpoint inhibitor. Early results showed tisotumab vedotin demonstrated a

  • Ontario directs LCBO to pull Russian products from shelves

    "Ontario joins Canada's allies in condemning the Russian government's act of aggression against the Ukrainian people," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

  • Elon Musk and brother face insider trading probe over Tesla shares sale

    Elon Musk and his brother are being investigated by US regulators over recent sales of Tesla shares, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Victims dismayed as Canadian inquiry finds mystery syndrome does not exist

    New Brunswick officials say baffling disorder that causes memory loss and cognitive decline is from known neurological condition New Brunswick officials last year flagged a possible ‘cluster’ of residents suffering from an unknown neurological syndrome. Photograph: Dmytro Zinkevych/Alamy After warning medical professionals to be on the lookout for a baffling neurological condition that produced memory loss, muscle wasting and severe cognitive decline, authorities in the Canadian province of New

  • Meghan McCain Says Everything Late Father Told Her About Russia and Putin 'Has Come True'

    "Every single warning he gave for years and years so many ignored," Meghan McCain wrote of dad John McCain on Thursday

  • Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: 7 questions answered

    Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as a nominee to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, on April 28, 2021. Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)President Joe Biden made good on his promise to nominate the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court when he announced that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was his choice on Feb. 25, 2022. Jackson is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where she was one of President Bide

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Is the First Black Woman Nominated to the Supreme Court

    Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

  • The three Republicans who voted to confirm Brown Jackson for appeals court

    President Biden's plans to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court sets up a looming confirmation fight in which the White House will try to win over Republican support in a 50-50 Senate.Three Republicans voted last year to confirm Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.).None of the three has indicated whether they would vote to...

  • Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions, clamors for more

    With rare but fragile alignment, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation.

  • COVID infection increases risk for dangerous heart problems, study finds

    Problems include stroke, heart attack, myocarditis and irregular heart rhythms, according to the study.

  • Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a non-Nazi Jewish president

    Putin pledges to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine, which is led by a non-Nazi Jewish president

  • Arguments heard at Iowa Supreme Court could impact state abortion access

    Arguments heard at Iowa Supreme Court could impact state abortion access