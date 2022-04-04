BERNINA of America Announces National Overlocker Month Deals

Sale Starts April 1 and Lasts Through April 30 at BERNINA Dealers

AURORA, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is starting off National Overlocker Month by announcing specials deals on select BERNINA and bernette Overlocker/Serger accessories and bernette Overlocker/Serger machines. Customers will also receive exclusive gift with purchase items with the purchase of an L 8 Series machine. The sale runs April 1 through April 30.

"BERNINA of America is thrilled to celebrate National Overlocker Month by offering our customers a variety of great deals," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. "Over the last two years, we have been dedicated to expanding our Overlocker segment. The BERNINA L 8 series machines with the exclusive One-Step BERNINA Air Threader paved the way and helped BERNINA make an indelible mark on the industry. We hope our customers can make the most of these innovations and take advantage of the specials deals and exclusive gift with purchase items throughout the month of April."

During BERNINA's National Overlocker Month sale, customers will have the opportunity to purchase an L 8 Series machine (L 890, L 860 and L 850) and receive a LAURASTAR iron and other exclusive gifts with purchase valued up to $1,347. Customers will also be able to take advantage of great deals on select bernette machines. The bernette 44 will be on sale for $499 and the bernette 64 Airlock will be on sale for $999. Additionally, customers can take of 25% MSRP on select BERNINA and bernette Overlocker/Serger Feet.

Starting on April 1, these deals will be available at your local BERNINA Dealer.

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

