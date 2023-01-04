U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.18
    +14.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,206.80
    +70.43 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,404.86
    +17.88 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.40
    +9.16 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.93 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.90
    +16.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0068 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6850
    -0.1080 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0092 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0530
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.94
    +133.31 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.13
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.56
    +30.47 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Bernstein analysts offer a cautious bull case for crypto recovery after a year from hell

3
Emilia David
·4 min read
Ethereum Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Devotees Gather In Denver For ETHDenver Conference
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin speaks at ETHDenver on February 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

  • The past year was terrible for the reputation of crypto, especially with the downfall of FTX.

  • Analysts from Bernstein laid out why they're still bullish on the crypto space.

  • Crypto is more than currencies, they said, and there's much to be hopeful about its future.

Crypto did not have the best year in 2022. While the rest of the economy was on a downward slide, crypto was in a freefall.

The average value of bitcoin — the largest held and most well-known cryptocurrency — dropped 64% based on figures from Google Finance. And then came the implosion of FTX, a company that had plastered ads across America for most of 2022. Wall Street banks — which previously sought partnerships with crypto firms to offer access to customers — are newly skeptical about the space. And FTX c0founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleading not guilty to federal charges promises the fallen crypto boos will stay in the public eye.

So, yes, there are many reasons to be pessimistic about crypto in 2023. But Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agarwal offer crypto true believers a few reasons to keep the faith.

In a note published on January 3, they wrote that despite a catastrophic 2022, the larger crypto ecosystem still has potential. Its decentralized nature allows it to bounce back even after debacles like FTX, it has a strong foundation in Ethereum, and crypto will likely benefit from the regulation it will be unable to avoid.

In their words, crypto has a "survival instinct."

Crypto keeps bouncing back

The past year was not the first "crypto winter," and crypto always bounced back fairly easily. Bitcoin saw large price drops in 2014, when annual returns fell by 58%, and again in 2018, with a 74% drop in returns. Both times the currency returned to strength fairly fast. Ethereum — the other large crypto token — followed nearly the same pattern after falling in 2018.

Crypto's nature as a mostly decentralized system helps it survive. Chhugani and Agarwal said the contagion impact from FTX has not spread widely.

"FTX was terrible for the reputation of the sector and affected the faith of institutional investors, who invested in FTX," the analysts said. "But FTX was 10% of the global trading volume and used mainly by wholesale participants such as brokers, trading firms, and large traders."

Much of the crypto space remains decentralized. Take decentralized finance, or DeFi, which uses the same distributed network of computers to provide financial services to people.

Chhugani and Agarwal said FTX's collapse had hastened DeFi adoption, which makes DeFi a bright spot in crypto investing, according to crypto VCs.

DeFi's rise

With DeFi projects largely insulated from FTX's impact, the Bernstein analysts noted investor interest might shift towards Ethereum and its mainly application-based ecosystem.

Ethereum forms the basis of many crypto applications like NFT-based gaming, decentralized social media, and some commerce. These tend to use either the Ethereum blockchain to build or use the Ethereum currency to power transactions. Chhugani and Agarwal said crypto only touches 5% of total internet users, and the primary way of growing the space is through applications.

"We believe value within crypto will migrate from the speculative crypto assets to more utility and application-driven ecosystems such as Ethereum," they said.

The benefits of regulating the wild west of finance

Agarwal and Chhugani believe regulation is coming for the crypto space and see it benefiting the market.

Crypto enthusiasts typically deride moves to regulate their space. The blockchain and bitcoin began as a reaction to the 2008 financial crisis, and its first adopters had visions of leaving behind the tightly controlled world of traditional finance.

But as crypto began moving into the mainstream, investors demanded regulation. And after the fall of FTX, those calls have only increased.

The analysts said even if regulation brings about adjustments in the crypto market, policies bring in a more sustainable ecosystem and attract more institutional investors. In their view, regulated onshore exchange companies will survive the current cycle.

For Agarwal and Chhugani, crypto still has strong potential to grow, particularly as people stop seeing it as a quick money-making speculative asset and instead focus on its ability to be a part of the infrastructure of the next decade of internet development.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Indian crypto exchanges may lose US$1.2 trillion of trade volume in next four years: research

    India’s current cryptocurrency tax structure “may lead to a loss of approximately US$1.2 trillion of local exchange trade volume in the next four years,” according to research by Esya Centre, a technology policy think tank in India.

  • Ether-Bitcoin Ratio on Bullish Path After Triangle Breakout, Trader Says

    We could see a bears in disbelief rally in ether in coming weeks, Decentral Park's Lewis Harland said.

  • Those who invested in Olin (NYSE:OLN) three years ago are up 243%

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • UW Medicine physicians react to Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest during Bills-Benegals game

    Across the nation, people are still reacting to what happened during Monday night’s football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Sunak Pledges to Cut Debt, Halve Inflation in Crisis-Hit UK

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to reduce the national debt and cut inflation as he set out his priorities for the coming year against a backdrop of mounting strikes, a creaking National Health Service and dire poll ratings for his ruling Conservative Party.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits

  • Millions at risk for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods

    Millions of people in the South and the Southeast are at risk of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods Tuesday and Wednesday, while a messy winter

  • Amazon secures $8B loan, anticipating market headwinds

    Amazon has secured an $8 billion loan in anticipation of market headwinds. Provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank and others, the loan -- which will mature in 364 days (January 3, 2024), with an option to extend for another 364 days -- will be used for "general corporate purposes," Amazon said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch that the loan adds to the range of financing options the company has tapped in recent months to hedge against the "uncertain macroeconomic environment."

  • Heatbit Is the First Space Heater That Mines Bitcoin, Founder Says

    The newfangled device looks like a high-end space heater but uses integrated circuitry to process bitcoin transactions.

  • Pimco Cuts Payouts as Much as 45% on Muni Closed-End Fund Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. cut monthly payouts on nine municipal bond closed-end funds by as much as 45% after a sharp jump in short-term rates increased borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe money manager cut the distribution

  • Salesforce to Cut 10% of Jobs, Pare Offices as Sales Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. said it would cut about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings after the enterprise software company hired too many people during the pandemic-fueled boom and is now adjusting to more cautious spending by its customers. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on G

  • A War of Words Between Crypto Billionaires Is No Way to Start the Year

    Cameron Winklevoss and Barry Silbert traded barbs on Twitter amid negotiations over an alleged $900 million debt. It's so 2022—and a bad sign.

  • Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties under tornado warning until 3:15 p.m.

    A tornado warning has been issued until 3:15 p.m. for parts of northeastern Santa Rosa County and northwestern Okaloosa County.

  • Crypto Markets Start Year on Positive Note After Horrendous 2022

    The governance token of the Lido decentralized autonomous organization surged 26% so far in 2023, surpassing bitcoin and ether’s performance. 142 assets of 163 assets in the CoinDesk Market Index are trading higher in the new year.

  • Berrettini beats Ruud to advance Italy at United Cup

    Matteo Berrettini has beaten world No. 3 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to lead Italy past Norway and into the Brisbane City Final of the United Cup. Berrettini’s win gave Italy and unassailable 3-0 lead over Norway on Tuesday and ensured it will finish atop Group E at the mixed teams tournament and will face either Poland or Switzerland on Wednesday. Ruud had twice beaten Berrettini in 2022, in the final at Gstaad and in the quarterfinals of the US Open, winning five straight sets against the Italian.

  • Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

    How to watch Wisconsin basketball in a border battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday:

  • Bitcoin ATM rush Down Under: Australia leapfrogs El Salvador, Poland

    Australia had a total of 225 Bitcoin ATMs by the end of 2022 after installing around 150 machines in the final four months of the year, overtaking El Salvador and Poland to become home to the fourth-highest number of crypto ATMs in the world, according to data from CoinATMRadar.com.

  • Fed’s Kashkari Favors Raising Rates Another Point, Then Pausing

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the US central bank has at least another percentage point of interest-rate increases to do in 2023 even as inflation is showing signs of reversing.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling US“It

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Solana surges 18% as new dog coin spikes interest

    Bitcoin and Ether rose in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, along with all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Solana led gains with an 18% surge, followed by Cardano and BNB.

  • NFL announces start time for Commanders/Cowboys in Week 18

    The Week 18 schedule is in. The Cowboys and Commanders get a late start.

  • Stars Behind Bars: Todd and Julie Chrisley's fate in prison plus other celebrities who have served

    Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to prison in January after being convicted of tax evasion. Fox News Digital gives a look at other celebrities who have also served time.