Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Injuries and Illness Allegedly Caused by Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BiPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

Polyester-Based Polyurethane Foam Used in Philips Respironics' Assisted Breathing Devices May Degrade, Placing Patients at Risk for Serious Lung Injuries and Cancer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices, is investigating serious injuries and illnesses that may be associated with certain CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators recalled by Philips Respironics on June 14, 2021.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)
The Firm is now offering free, no-obligation legal reviews to individuals who experienced any of the following complications allegedly associated with use of these recalled devices, including:

  • Cancer

  • Sudden Respiratory Failure (Leading to Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Organ Damage, or Other Injury)

  • Lung Damage

  • New or Worsening Asthma

  • Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

  • Reactive Airway Disease (RAD)

"Patients using these assisted breathing devices risk exposure to particulate matter or toxic chemicals with the potential to cause serious lung injuries and even cancer," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP. "Our attorneys are committed to ensuring that the alleged victims of these recalled devices are fairly and fully compensated for all of their injury-related damages."

What to Know About Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

An estimated 4 million Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators are included in this recall.

According to Philips Respironics (NYSE: PHG), a polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used as a sound abatement component may degrade into particles, enter into the device air pathway, and be inhaled or ingested by the patient. There's also a possibility that the foam will "off-gas" chemicals that may be toxic. Although there have been no reports of patent deaths, the company is aware of possible patient impacts associated with foam degradation.

Consequences of particulate exposure and off-gassing may include:

  • Headache

  • Irritation

  • Inflammation

  • Respiratory issues

  • Hypersensitivity

  • Nausea/vomiting

  • Possible toxic and carcinogenic (cancer) effects

Philips has warned that patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilators should not stop using the device without first talking to a doctor. However, patients with recalled CPAP and BIPAP machines should discontinue use immediately and consult their physician to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment.

Learn More About Filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit

Patients who experienced a serious lung injury or received a cancer diagnosis after using a recalled Philips CPAP Machine, BiPAP Machine, or Mechanical Ventilator could be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other injury-related damages. To learn more about filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit, please contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP by visiting the Firm's website or calling 888-872-9664.

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993. As a national law firm, Bernstein Liebhard LLP possesses all the legal and financial resources required to successfully challenge billion-dollar pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As a result, our attorneys and legal staff have recovered more than $3.5 billion on behalf of our clients. Bernstein Liebhard LLP has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" 13 times and listed in The Legal 500 for 10 consecutive years.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
10 East 40th Street
New York, New York 10016
888-872-9664

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, 888-872-9664. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Sandy A. Liebhard, Esq.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
info (at)consumerinjurylawyers(dot)com
http://www.rxinjuryhelp.com/
888-872-9664

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernstein-liebhard-llp-investigating-injuries-and-illness-allegedly-caused-by-recalled-philips-cpap-machines-bipap-machines-and-mechanical-ventilators-301359865.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

