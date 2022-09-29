U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

Beroe partners with JAGGAER to enable smarter sourcing decisions backed by category and supplier intelligence

·3 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc., a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence provider, and JAGGAER, a global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announced their partnership, which integrates Beroe LiVE.Ai™ with the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay software suite.

Beroe Logo
Beroe Logo

Beroe LiVE.Ai™ is an AI-powered intelligence platform tailored to the needs of procurement and sourcing professionals – providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, and market monitoring dashboards.

The recent pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, and continued geopolitical tensions focus the spotlight on procurement and supply chain teams while increasing the level of complexity associated with their objectives. To keep pace with the marketplace, these teams need increasingly more intelligence about supply risk, industry trends, and category dynamics to navigate these challenges.

JAGGAER has integrated Beroe's AI-powered platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai™, into its Category Management module, enabling procurement teams to access external market intelligence, data, and insights.

"The partnership empowers JAGGAER customers to leverage the power of external market intelligence for effective category management and deliver greater value to the business. We are truly excited about the possibilities of this program," said Beroe Inc. Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

"Beroe provides a valuable extension to JAGGAER solutions, offering our customers deep expertise and comprehensive resources within a number of key vertical industries. Our customers will benefit from robust, predictive, real-time intelligence, and insights. Beroe's success in this field is proven by an amazing portfolio of customers so we're also very excited to be working together," said JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau.

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/.

Beroe Media Contact

Debobrata Hembram
debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

JAGGAER Media Contact

Abigail Holmes
Corporate Ink for JAGGAER
jaggaer@corporateink.com 
+1 617.969.9192

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777512/Beroe_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beroe-partners-with-jaggaer-to-enable-smarter-sourcing-decisions-backed-by-category-and-supplier-intelligence-301636408.html

SOURCE Beroe Inc.

