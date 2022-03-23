U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Beroni Group to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Beroni Group Limited
·3 min read
  • BNIGF
Beroni Group Limited
Beroni Group Limited

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Sign up here to access the presentation

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITs, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to reserve your seat

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact our IR consultants at:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com


