Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results February 22; Hold Conference Call February 23

Berry Corporation (Bry)
·1 min read
  • BRY

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after the close of U.S. financial markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below.

Earnings Conference Call

Live Call Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
A live listen-only audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question, please dial in 15 minutes early to the Live Call Dial-in:
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.; 720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode: 88142381

An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:
Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, February 26, 2022
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S.; 404-537-3406 from international locations
Replay Passcode: 88142381

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.

About bry

bry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California, with well servicing and abandonment capabilities. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

CONTACT: Contact Contact: bry Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com


