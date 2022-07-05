U.S. markets closed

Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call August 3

Berry Corporation (Bry)
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BRY
Berry Corporation (Bry)
Berry Corporation (Bry)

DALLAS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, before the open of U.S. financial markets and host a conference call later that morning to discuss these results.

Earnings Call Information

 

 

Call Date:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Call Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yaxee5u6 or at https://bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI057ced2ba12c4a29bd9c527438fcde56
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial-in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yaxee5u6

About bry

Bry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived, conventional oil reserves located primarily in the San Joaquin basin of California. We also have well servicing and abandonment capabilities in California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.bry.com.

CONTACT: Contact Contact: bry Todd Crabtree - Director, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811 ir@bry.com


