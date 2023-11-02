Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023

Fernando Araujo: Thanks, Todd. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong financial and operational results generating $70 million in adjusted EBITDA and producing 25,300 barrels a day. We executed on our strategy to maximize shareholder value and generate meaningful and sustainable cash flow. In line with our shareholder return model, the Board declared total dividends of $0.21 per share, a 50% increase compared to the prior quarter. We are currently on track to meet our goal to deliver 2023 cash return in the high-single digits based on our current stock price. On September 15, we closed our $70 million acquisition of Macpherson Energy Corporation, delivering on our strategy to acquire accretive producing bolt-on assets.

We have integrated the Macpherson assets and people into Berry, and have identified and already started implementing several initiatives that will reduce long-term costs and improve free cash flow. When we announced this acquisition, we said that we expected these assets to enhance Berry's free cash flow by 15% to 25% in 2024. Based on our cost savings opportunities implemented so far, we now expect to exceed these free cash flow estimates. On average daily production in Q3 was higher than the average for the first half of 2023. This is an outstanding achievement considering that we are on track to spend approximately 30% less capital in 2023 than originally planned due to a reallocation of capital to fund a portion of the Macpherson transaction.

Base production continues to outperform our expectations for the year, especially in the thermal diatomite reservoir, where we have optimized our steam injection strategy, the results of which are shown on Slide 12 of our investor deck. We expect our 2023 production to be in the midrange of guidance, which has increased in connection with the closing of the Macpherson transaction. Our ongoing initiatives to lower operating and G&A expenses continue to bear fruit. Operating expenses on a boe basis were about 10% lower in the third quarter than the first half of the year. Similarly, we reduced adjusted G&A by more than $2 million or 12% quarter-over-quarter. We are still focused on lowering our cost structure in Q4 and into 2024. In Q3, we had a promising test results from a well targeting light oil and gas reservoirs, which do not require steam to produce in an undeveloped block in the Midway-Sunset field.

We are still executing the testing program and initial production results are exceeding our expectations and are being sold via existing infrastructure. This project highlights the quality of our oil-rich assets in the San Joaquin Basin even after 100 years of production. There are still meaningful opportunities remaining across our acreage. I'm excited about this new development opportunities and look forward to providing further updates in the coming months. I will now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Helm: Thank you, Fernando. As always, more information is available in our earnings release issued this morning and in our 10-Q filing available later today, but here are a few highlights. We delivered another quarter of strong financial and operational results. We generated adjusted EBITDA totaling $70 million and adjusted free cash flow of $35 million, each were a slight increase quarter-over-quarter. In accordance with our shareholder return model, 20% of the third quarter adjusted free cash flow will be used to pay a variable dividend, and we use the remaining 80% to fund a portion of the Macpherson acquisition. Most of the adjusted free cash flow expected to be generated in the fourth quarter will be used for debt reduction.

We are actively evaluating the optimal use of the free cash flow we plan to generate in 2024 and beyond. With the enhanced cash flow from Macpherson acquisition, we currently expect to further improve our leverage, including through debt reduction. We'll provide additional details on those efforts in conjunction with announcing our 2024 capital plans in the first quarter of next year. Berry continues to achieve its operational and financial targets. We're delivering strong cash flows and remain well positioned to continue to maximize shareholder returns while looking at ways to optimize our dynamic shareholder return model. Back to you, Fernando.

Fernando Araujo: Thanks, Mike. Our third quarter results demonstrate our ongoing ability to maintain operational excellence and deliver strong shareholder returns. We are on track to meet our annual operating expense and production goals with lower CapEx and G&A expenses. We're also excited about the new development opportunity in our Midway-Sunset field. Additionally, we are aggressively pursuing accretive producing growth opportunities in and outside of California that will support our overall strategy to enhance future free cash flows and shareholder value. With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions.

