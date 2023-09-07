Is Berry Corporation's (NASDAQ:BRY) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Berry's (NASDAQ:BRY) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Berry's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Berry is:

37% = US$284m ÷ US$761m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.37 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Berry's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Berry has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 28% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Berry's considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.

We then compared Berry's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 28% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BRY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Berry Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio for Berry is 33%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 67%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Berry is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Berry is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 41% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Berry's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

