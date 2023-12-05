Is Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Potentially Undervalued?

While Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Berry Global Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Berry Global Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Berry Global Group’s ratio of 12.59x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Berry Global Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Berry Global Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Berry Global Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Berry Global Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BERY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BERY? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BERY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BERY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Berry Global Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Berry Global Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Berry Global Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

