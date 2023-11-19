Berry Global Group's (NYSE:BERY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.275 on the 15th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Berry Global Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Berry Global Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 14%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Berry Global Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Berry Global Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Berry Global Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.9% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Berry Global Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

