Bertrand Velge Bought 12% More Shares In LifeMD

Those following along with LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Bertrand Velge, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$501k on stock at an average price of US$3.79. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 12%.

LifeMD Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Bertrand Velge is the biggest insider purchase of LifeMD shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.25. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

LifeMD insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$2.72. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LifeMD insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeMD Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of LifeMD we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with LifeMD (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

