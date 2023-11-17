Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Bertrandt (ETR:BDT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bertrandt is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = €43m ÷ (€917m - €173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Bertrandt has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bertrandt compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bertrandt.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Bertrandt's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Bertrandt. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

