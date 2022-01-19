U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

Berylls Strategy Advisors Describes Fact-Based Approach to Choosing Suppliers

·2 min read

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmakers have never faced more uncertainty. Choosing the right suppliers is vital to develop new technologies and keep up with short-term pressures, like economic downturn and semiconductor shortages, as well as the long-term transformation of electric, autonomous, and shared vehicles. Berylls Strategy Advisors, a global management consulting firm fully focused on the automobility industry, today issued a thought leadership paper, "Supplier Selection in Unstable Times." The paper describes a fact-based approach to choosing the right suppliers, which can substantially reduce an OEM's financial and reputational risk – potentially saving millions.

The dimensions of a data analytics-driven supplier assessment include:

  • Technical concept and product characteristics

  • Development, testing and industrialization of plans

  • Manufacturing capabilities and supply chain

  • Commercial offer

  • Company profile and product history

  • Project approach and team capabilities

"Unfortunately, supplier selection is often done with minimal assessment, based on long-standing relationships or a 'gut feeling.' A fact-based approach helps OEMs identify suppliers with a much better cost-to-performance ratio, likely avoiding hidden costs due to substandard quality or missed timing," said Martin French, Berylls U.S. managing director.

The benefits of using a data analytics-driven assessment to choose a supplier include:

  • Timing: ensure critical milestones are met from early testing to full production

  • Quality: ensure all quality gates are achieved and customer expectations are met

  • Cost: avoid unforeseen costs and maintain budgets

This is the second in a three-part series on operations excellence that Berylls is issuing to address the biggest hurdles facing the automotive industry in 2022. To download the paper, visit https://bit.ly/3FFY8UP or contact Berylls U.S. at martin.french@berylls.com.

ABOUT BERYLLS GROUP

The Berylls Group's services are fully dedicated to the automotive industry. Our global experts understand the industry's key challenges and are developing ways to achieve sustainable success in the automobility eco system. Our professionals, using innovative & digital strategies are networking across our four specialized units to offer our clients end-to-end support, from strategy development to implementation. For more information, visit https://www.berylls.com/en/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berylls-strategy-advisors-describes-fact-based-approach-to-choosing-suppliers-301464054.html

SOURCE Berylls Strategy Advisors

