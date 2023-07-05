Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Beshom Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = RM24m ÷ (RM354m - RM29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Beshom Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Beshom Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Beshom Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 29%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Beshom Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Beshom Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 8.3% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 70% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Beshom Holdings Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Beshom Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

