Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 2.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Beshom Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beshom Holdings Berhad is:

3.7% = RM12m ÷ RM324m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Beshom Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Beshom Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 22% seen by Beshom Holdings Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Beshom Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 3.9% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BESHOM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Beshom Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 85% (implying that 15% of the profits are retained), most of Beshom Holdings Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Beshom Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Beshom Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 79% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Beshom Holdings Berhad's future ROE will rise to 6.4% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Beshom Holdings Berhad. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

