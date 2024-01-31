Besides cotton, Texas' leading crops saw an increase in production from the 22-23 season

In a year characterized by tornadoes, hail storms and drought, Texas crops seemed to fare well this harvest despite the adversities; only cotton and peanuts concluded the season with a lower production than the year prior.

As hay led the surge with a 145% growth in production compared to 2022, corn, peanuts, sorghum, soybeans and sunflowers all followed with an uptick in production from the 2022-23 season, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Down in Production: Cotton

Extended La Niña conditions, leading to severe mega-droughts, dampened the spirits of Texas cotton producers as they approached the planting season for the state's most economically impactful crop. The current season (2023-24) witnessed a substantial 29 percent decrease in planted acreage, totaling approximately 5.57 million acres, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service database.

Consequently, the agency predicts a harvested area of around 3.75 million acres, marking one of the lowest harvest totals for the state in a decade, surpassed only by the 2022-23 season.

For the 2023-24 season, Texas upland cotton production is forecasted to reach 2.80 million bales, representing an 8 percent decline from the previous year. Additionally, the average yield per acre has seen a significant drop from 734 pounds to 498 pounds compared to the preceding year. Despite a 35 percent increase in harvested acreage from last year, totaling 2.70 million acres and with 48% of the crop successfully harvested, it contrasts with the 2022-23 season, where only about 34% of the crop was harvested.

Corn

Texas corn production is projected to reach 256 million bushels, reflecting a substantial 68 percent increase from the previous year's 153 million.

The average statewide yield stands at 122 bushels per acre, marking a significant improvement of 27 bushels over the 2022-23 season when much of the state was riddled by extreme to exceptional drought conditions. The acres harvested for grain, totaling 2.10 million, skyrocketed 30 percent compared to the previous year.

Hay

Recovering significantly better than any other Texas crop, hay production has witnessed an exceptional upswing from last year's output — bringing in 8,280 tons versus 5,700 tons respectively.

Meanwhile, less than two years ago, local auction houses across the region were inundated with cattle ranchers looking to cull their herd as it became increasingly difficult to provide sustenance for their livestock. At the time, lack of hay and other feed resulted in the biggest cattle slaughter in a decade, accounting for about 80,000 head of cattle per week this summer, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal previously reported.

Furthermore, this time last year, Lubbock reported its lowest production in more than a decade, harvesting about 4.19 million acres. The current season brought hay back up to par at around 5.5 million acres.

Peanuts

While not considered economically significant in Texas, the state experienced a decline in peanut production, decreasing by more than 7%. Similar to the trend in cotton, peanut producers commenced the season with a reduced planted area compared to the 2022-23 season, resulting in the smaller harvest and lower yield.

Sorghum

Texas sorghum production is projected to reach 76 million bushels, marking a substantial 51 percent increase from the previous year. The average yield per acre stands at 49 bushels, showing a slight decrease of 4 bushels compared to the prior year. The total acreage harvested for sorghum is 1.55 million acres, representing a significant 63 percent increase over the 2022 figures.

Sunflowers

Although Texas sunflower growers started the year with fewer acres planted than in the 2022-23 season — 50,500 versus 52,000, respectively — they still came out on top, harvesting 1,000 acres more and yielding about two pounds more per acre on average.

Overall, sunflower farmers in Texas witnessed a nearly 3% increase in production this year.

