U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.50
    +21.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,729.00
    +216.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,738.00
    +51.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +17.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    +1.84 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.00
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    28.33
    +0.31 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.13
    +0.39 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4178
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6050
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,616.39
    -323.33 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.55
    -38.86 (-3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.82
    +78.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Vintage Wine Estates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Approval of VWE Shareholders Also Obtained

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (“Bespoke” or “BCAC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that BCAC’s shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, at its shareholder meeting held on May 28, 2021. The domestication of BCAC from British Columbia to Nevada was also approved.

Paul Walsh, Executive Chairman of BCAC, commented, “We are very pleased to reach this important milestone in the merger process and thank all shareholders for their support. Vintage Wine Estates has delivered tremendous growth to date, and its well-diversified portfolio of high-quality brands spanning all price points and differentiated omni-channel marketing approach brings a great balance. We are thrilled to continue to support the deeply experienced management team as VWE transitions to the public markets and continues to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value over the long term.”

On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Vintage Wine Estates. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol “VWE” and on the TSX under the symbol “VWE.U”. The warrants will remain listed on the TSX under “VWE.WT.U”.

BCAC also announced that VWE’s shareholders have approved the proposed merger. The closing of BCAC’s business combination with VWE is expected to occur on or about June 7, 2021.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a $360 million special purpose acquisition corporation listed on the Nasdaq and TSX. Bespoke is led by Chairman Paul Walsh (former CEO of Diageo) and an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played integral roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit https://www.bespokespac.com/.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact, and generally may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “model,” “outlook,” “plan,” “pro forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding closing of the investment and the transaction, the shareholder meeting and its business, estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, business plans and strategies, expansion and acquisition opportunities, growth prospects and consumer and industry trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BCAC’s management and are not guarantees of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of BCAC. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among others: the effect of economic conditions on the industries and markets in which VWE operates, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in prices, interest rates and market demand; the ability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the transactions, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transactions or that the approval of the shareholders of BCAC or VWE is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information; the effects of competition on VWE’s future business; risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of VWE’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the amount of redemptions, if any, made by BCAC’s shareholders in connection with the transactions; the requirement for Wasatch to fund the subscription price on closing; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on VWE’s business and the U.S. economy; declines or unanticipated changes in consumer demand for VWE’s products; the impact of environmental catastrophe, natural disasters, disease, pests, weather conditions and inadequate water supply on VWE’s business; VWE’s significant reliance on its distribution channels; potential reputational harm to VWE’s brands from internal and external sources; possible decreases in VWE’s wine quality ratings; possible departures from VWE’s or the combined company’s senior management team; integration risks associated with acquisitions; changes in applicable laws and regulations and the significant expense to VWE of operating in a highly regulated industry; VWE’s and the combined company’s ability to make payments on its indebtedness; and those factors discussed in documents of BCAC filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or Canadian securities regulatory authorities. There may be additional risks that BCAC does not know or that BCAC currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect BCAC’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. BCAC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these forward-looking statements.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the transactions, BCAC has filed (1) with the SEC a consent solicitation statement/prospectus (the “Consent Solicitation Statement/Prospectus”), which includes a consent solicitation statement of VWE and a prospectus of BCAC disseminated to BCAC shareholders and VWE shareholders; (2) with Canadian securities regulatory authorities a non-offering prospectus (the “Canadian Prospectus”) under Canadian securities laws disseminated to BCAC shareholders; and (3) with Canadian securities regulatory authorities a management proxy circular (the “Proxy Circular”) under Canadian securities laws disseminated to BCAC shareholders. INVESTORS AND OTHER SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, THE CANADIAN PROSPECTUS AND THE PROXY CIRCULAR, ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY BCAC WITH THE SEC OR CANADIAN SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BCAC, VWE AND THE TRANSACTIONS. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents, with respect to those filed with the SEC, at www.sec.gov, and with respect to those filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, at www.sedar.com, or by directing a request to BCAC at 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Three Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X1L3.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC, CANADIAN SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING THEREOF OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

Participants in the Solicitation

BCAC and VWE and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies or consents with respect to the transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of BCAC and VWE and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement/Prospectus, the Canadian Prospectus and the Proxy Circular. Additional information may be set forth in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities regarding the transactions. Security holders, potential investors and other interested persons should read these materials carefully and in their entirety when they become available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents as indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Investors

Mark Harms
Bespoke Capital Partners LLC
information@bespokecp.com
+44-207-016-8050

or

ICR
BespokeIR@icrinc.com

Media

Alecia Pulman
BespokePR@icrinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • If my company moves, can I ask for relocation funds? Ask HR

    If your company is moving, your employer and HR team are likely working on plans or developing options for employees who will be directly impacted.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.

  • Has India’s central bank changed its mind about cryptocurrencies?

    Reserve Bank of India has told banks not to cite its 2018 circular that barred them from dealing with bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies while cautioning customers against virtual coins.

  • Exxon Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana After Seismic Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deep-water oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the west African nation ratified an exploration and production agreement with the U.S. oil titan.The company relinquished the entirety of its stake in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block and resigned as its operator after fulfilling its contractual obligations during the initial exploration period, according to a letter to Ghana’s government seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public.Exxon controlled 80% of the block, with state-owned Ghana National Petroleum Corp. holding 15% and Ghana Oil Co., the remaining 5%. The two partners will now have to search for a new operator for the block, the people said.The work done so far included processing about 2,200 square kilometers (850 square miles) of seismic data, but Exxon didn’t drill any exploration wells, the people said.Exxon couldn’t immediately comment during the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. Representatives for Ghana National and Ghana Oil couldn’t immediately be reached.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Might Get More for their Money on Coinbase

    Coinbase (COIN) is the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, boasting of 50 million current members and numerous cutting-edge cryptocurrency products, with many more powerful new innovations on the way. The main value for COIN currently comes from its massive member network, through which it generates fees from cryptocurrency transactions. Additionally, it offers ancillary services, including a credit card and storage fees. In the future, management expects to generate most of its profits outside of its crypto brokerage business, by significantly growing several aspects of its business. Those include the company's institutional crypto cybersecurity business, crypto loan and deposit accounts, credit card offering, as well as its stakes in several different crypto-focused start-ups. Those start-ups each work on innovative new crypto products, which Coinbase expects to become massive growth engines in the future. (See Coinbase stock analysis on TipRanks) Given its diversified exposure across the cryptocurrency space, COIN is essentially a leveraged bet on the continued growth of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is an attractive option for crypto bulls who are looking for a way to generate cash flow and long-term growth in the sector. Something else to like about COIN is that the company is already highly profitable, despite its being a very young company in an immature industry. In fact, it directly listed its shares for public exchange only a few weeks ago. That being said, the company does face stiff competition from numerous rapidly-growing rival crypto exchange businesses such as Voyager (VYGVF) and Gemini, each of which claims its own unique competitive advantages against COIN. Ultimately, it is widely expected that such plentiful competition will cause profit margins on cryptocurrency exchange fees to compress to very low levels, similar to what is seen on other investment exchanges. As a result, COIN’s management is aggressively pushing to grow revenues and profits in its ancillary businesses, and fully expects to generate most of its revenue from other businesses within 5 years. Valuation Metrics Despite the heavy competition, COIN still has a good chance to emerge a winner in the crypto space. Thanks to its massive existing customer base and strong positioning in ancillary businesses, as well as its crypto technology that is bolstered by its small army of talented and seasoned tech employees, COIN is going strong. Furthermore, the valuation is reasonable, as the company is expected to generate $8.68 in normalized earnings per share in 2021. That puts the company’s price-to-forward normalized earnings ratio at a very compelling 27.9x for a company with such strong growth potential. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, COIN earns an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, based on 10 Buy ratings and 4 Hold ratings in the past 3 months. Additionally, the average analyst price target of $388.86 puts the upside potential at a whopping 64.4%. Summary and Conclusions COIN has tremendous upside potential and is well-positioned to emerge a winner in the cryptocurrency space, assuming cryptocurrency can overcome its current regulatory and mainstream adoption risks. The business is likely to continue growing in line with, or even faster than, the broader cryptocurrency space, and analysts remain bullish on the shares overall. Given that the valuation remains reasonable, it could be an attractive way to invest in the continued growth of the up-and-coming cryptocurrency industry. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had a long position in COIN. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with 100% Upside Potential

    Every stock investor wants a strong return; that’s axiomatic, it’s why people get into the stock market to begin with. But the markets are inherently risky, and finding the sweet spot – the right combination of risk and reward – seems as much an art as a science. You can use science, however, to minimize the risk. We’re talking about statistical science, the study of numbers, their patterns, and the relationships between them. This can give investors an objective view of the broader market or specific stocks, and can even be used to measure the success of those artists of the stock market, the professional traders and analysts. We’ve used the tools on the TipRanks platform to sort through the publicly traded stocks and find three that are showing a solid combination of risk and reward. Specifically, we’ve looked for Strong Buy stocks that have recently received a thumbs up from an analyst – along with a price target suggesting 100% or better upside potential. Doubling your money sounds like a good return, so let’s find out what else these stocks have going for them. Rezolute (RZLT) We’ll start in the biopharmaceutical industry, where Rezolute specializes in developing drug therapies – new medications – for patients with difficult-to-treat metabolic conditions. These are frequently considered orphan diseases, illnesses that have very few patients and therefore a limited market. Rezolute is currently working on two pipeline projects, both for conditions similar to or related to diabetes. The company’s leading drug candidate, RZ358, in currently undergoing a Phase 2b open-label study as a treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI), a rare pediatric disorder in which the pancreas produces too much insulin, causing extremely low blood sugar, with cascading effects on the whole body. RZ402, the second drug candidate, is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It is an orally dosed treatment for diabetic macular edema, one of the causes of diabetic-related blindness. In its recent financial report for fiscal Q3 2021, Rezolute included development updates on both leading drug candidates. For RZ358, the company noted that the Phase 2b RIZE study is still enrolling patients and that top line data is expected to become available in 2H21. For the Phase 1 study of RZ402, Resolute announced that the trial is complete and that the initial results demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing is feasible. The company will initiate a Phase 1b trial in 3Q21, as a step toward Phase 2 studies. In financial results, Rezolute reported having on hand $32 million available in cash and equivalents, enough to fund operations into the third calendar quarter of 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s five-star analyst Douglas Tsao initiated his coverage of RZLT with an upbeat outlook, writing, “Rezolute is ready to enter the spotlight with two assets featuring novel mechanisms… Despite assets with promising data and differentiated mechanisms, Rezolute has largely been overlooked by the investment community, which we largely attribute to its entry into the public markets via a reverse merger and an OTC listing. However, with key catalysts upcoming and a recent up listing on the NASDAQ, we think it’s time for investors to pay attention to this story.” Tsao gives the stock a Buy rating and $21 price target that implies an upside of 103% for the coming year. (To watch Tsao’s track record, click here.) The Strong Buy consensus rating on RZLT shares is based on 3 recent reviews – and they are all positive, making the consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $10.33, with a $25.33 average price target, making the one-year upside potential a robust 145%. (See Rezolute’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (WPRT) Next up we have Westport Fuel Systems, a company which operates in the green sector of the energy and transportation industry, producing natural gas engines and associated fuel system components, for both personal and commercial vehicles. Westport is a leader in high-pressure direct-injection technology, and also produces engines designed for propane or hydrogen fuels. Westport holds 1,400 patents or patent applications related to alternative fuel systems. Last year, the company made sales in 70 countries, for total revenue of $252 million. In the first quarter report for the current year, Westport posted revenues of $76.4 million, beating the estimates by $3.81 million and up 14% from 1Q20, putting the company on track to beat last year’s total. The company ran a net loss in Q1; however, despite missing the Street’s forecast by $0.01, the loss of 2 cents per share was far lower than the 12-cent loss posted in the year-ago quarter. Westport has a stated goal of reaching $1 billion in annual business by the middle part of this decade. Amit Dayal, 5-star analyst with H.C. Wainwright, covers this stock, and he was impressed by the Q1 results. Dayal wrote, “The YoY strength in revenues is attributed to 25.0% increase in OEM sales supported by demand for light-duty vehicles. Gross margins for the quarter improved to 17.0% compared to 15.5% in 4Q20 supported by product mix.” Turning to the company's outlook, the analyst added, “An important takeaway from the call was management's increasing focus on driving growth in North America. We believe regulatory drivers in this geography are now pressuring fleet owners to seek out cleaner emission trucks. This, in our opinion, plays into the company's available solutions that are already addressing this need.” In-line with those comments, Dayal rated WPRT shares as a Buy. His price target, at $16, indicates confidence in a 155% upside for the nest 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) Like RZLT above, Westport has received 3 positive stock reviews for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. WPRT shares have an average price target of $13.33, implying a one-year upside of 112% from the current trading price of $6.26. (See Westport’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) For the last stock on our list, we’ll turn to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Ayr Wellness is a US-based cannabis company, an MSO (multistate operator) with operations stretching from the cultivation of the plants to the distribution of the product. Ayr has dispensaries in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and offers a range of products for both medicinal and recreational users. The legal cannabis market is young, and still growing quickly. In Ayr’s 1Q21 report, the company showed a 74% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $58.4 million. Ayr has been focusing on expanding its footprint. During the quarter, it closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in Florida. This move added 42 dispensaries to Ayr’s Florida operation, giving the company the fourth-largest ‘cannabis footprint’ in the third-largest state. Ayr also closed on acquisitions in Arizona and Ohio, with the Ohio ops slated to begin next quarter. The company expects to enter the New Jersey market by the end of the summer. Echelon analyst Andrew Semple sees the company’s expansion as the driving force here, and he writes of Ayr, “We forecast steep growth ahead, with our forecast calling for sales to surpass $120M by Q420, more than double Q121 levels. In the quarters ahead, Ayr will benefit from first full quarter of contribution from its acquired Arizona and Florida businesses, closing of the Garden State Dispensary acquisition in New Jersey (expected Q321), significant capacity expansions across Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey, and Nevada (as well as MA/OH to turn online in 2022), and 14 new dispensaries in operation by YE 2021 relative to QE Q121.” Semple, a 5-star analyst rated among the top 100 analysts on Wall Street, gives the shares a Buy rating and bumps his price target up from $C70 ($58) to C$74 ($61) suggesting a 100% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Semple’s track record, click here.) There are 5 recent reviews on this stock, with a breakdown of 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $45.58, implying an upside of 49% in the year ahead. (See Ayr Wellness’s stock analysis at TipRanks To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Second-Biggest Monthly Drop on Record

    The 37.5% decline in May is beat only by September 2011's 40%.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • Zimbabwe Threatens to Seize Platinum Concession From Eurasian Resource Affiliate

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s mines minister has informed Todal Mining Ltd., a venture controlled by Eurasian Resources Group, that its platinum mining concessions could be seized because no progress has been made in developing them.The Bokai and Kinonde concessions may be taken over under the “use-it/lose-it principle” which allows the state to repossess idle mining claims, Minister Winston Chitando said in a letter to Todal dated May 28 and seen by Bloomberg. The mines ministry confirmed the veracity of the document.“I note with concern that over the last few years there have been several changes to the work program to make this project progress to production stage,” Chitando said in the letter.Zimbabwe, which has the world’s third-biggest platinum group metal reserves, has struggled to develop its mining potential with investors from Russia, Cyprus, Nigeria and Kazakhstan yet to bring projects into production.The Todal assets were taken from Anglo American Platinum Ltd., which does operate a mine in Zimbabwe, more than a decade ago and handed to Central African Mining & Exploration Co. That company was bought by Eurasian Natural Resources Co., which later became Eurasian Resources Group. Central African Mining lent the Zimbabwean government $100 million at the time.‘Chance to Respond’“This is due process in the spirit of administrative justice,” Polite Kambamura, Zimbabwe’s deputy mines minister, said by phone. “We will give the asset holder a chance to respond through the mining affairs board. If there are any developments that they have made on it which we are not aware of they will make those submissions and a final decision will be made after all due process has been done.”ENRC, China Move Toward Platinum Output at Zimbabwe Deposits ERG didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by email and text message.In 2013, the government said production on the mine was due to start that year. In 2008, Camec said a mine producing 150,000 ounces of platinum annually could be built for $200 million.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Vertex Energy: Shares Could More Than Triple from Here, Says Top Analyst

    Investors are first and foremost after returns, although it is safe to assume most do not expect their investments to more than quadruple during a few sessions only. That, however, was the fortune bestowed on Vertex Energy (VTNR) shareholders toward the end of last week. Between Wednesday’s close and trotting off to the weekend on Friday, shares soared by 339%. But, if you think you’ve missed the boat, do not fret. According to H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal, there’s a way to go still. Dayal reiterated a Buy on VTNR stock and increased the price target from $4 to $25. Even after last week’s mighty share haul, there’s upside of 220% from current levels. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here) So, what’s all the hoopla about? Well, Vertex has agreed to purchase Shell’s Mobile, Alabama, refinery for $75 million. The deal is expected to close by 4Q21. The company has said it intends to invest $85 million in converting the facility's hydrocracking unit to produce renewable diesel. This should be done by the end of next year, and by 2023 the move is expected to generate revenue of $3 billion and gross profit of $400 million. The deal, says Dayal, is nothing less than “transformational.” “We believe this transaction positions Vertex as a unique energy transition play where investors could reap the benefits of favorable regulatory drivers supporting the growth in demand for renewable diesel, while also benefiting from price stability (and potential improvements), in our opinion, from artificial supply constraints being imposed by the same regulations on conventional energy products,” the 5-star analyst opined. What’s more, bringing its renewable diesel to market according to the “execution timeline,” could see the company zoom ahead of most of the competition by 2-3 years, “at significantly lower capex.” This will potentially enable the company to “harvest above average margins” for the same period. Dayal thinks the Street has mostly overlooked Vertex’ various assets and cash flow generation ability, but says the deal should make the company “hard to ignore going forward.” The last remark is telling, as currently only one other analyst is following Vertex’ progress. While their rating is also a Buy, their model has not to been altered following the deal’s announcement. As such, Vertex currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, backed by a $13.5 average price target. Nevertheless, going by this figure, the shares are still anticipated to add 73% of muscle over the next 12 months. (See Vertex stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Top 5 Companies Owned by Ford

    Discover some of Ford Motor Company's most important subsidiaries and joint ventures and what they do to further Ford's business interests.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • DCG’s Barry Silbert: ‘Dogecoin Is Overvalued’

    The Dogecoin price may be finishing May off its highs for the month, but it has still been a rock star asset after advancing more than 6,000% year-to-date.

  • Why an Inflation-Driven Selloff Might Be a Good Thing

    A sharp rise in inflation wouldn't mean that the market will fall into an abyss—just that investors will need to reassess how to price stocks before the rally can continue.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.