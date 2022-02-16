U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.21
    -39.86 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,654.78
    -334.06 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,946.38
    -193.38 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.39
    -8.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.48
    +2.41 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0430
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4140
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,603.30
    -341.57 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.86
    -11.52 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Bespoke Luxury Marketing Opens NYC Office on Madison Avenue

·2 min read

Firm Brings Luxury Expertise to Key Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Luxury Marketing, a leading data driven, integrated branding and luxury marketing agency announced the opening of its first New York City office on Madison Avenue. Bespoke Luxury Marketing is a division of Bespoke Luxury Companies with offices in the Hamptons and Miami.

According to Paul Jowdy, President, Bespoke Luxury Marketing, "the addition of our New York City office will allow us to better serve our current client base and expand the agency's footprint across all luxury lifestyle categories. This is a natural extension of the strong business we have built.

Bespoke Luxury Marketing provides compelling creative and tailored messaging to convey each brand's distinctive story. Leveraging an extensive database of ultra-high-net-worth individuals to micro-target relevant audiences, Bespoke Luxury Marketing's initiatives have yielded powerful results for internationally renowned clients including Lamborghini, Moran Yachts, Fabrikant Jewelers, and leading names in hospitality among others. "Our unparalleled research, strategy, and marketing capabilities, augment offerings for our clients." said Jowdy. "We expand brands through targeted strategies and deliver impactful results across the board."

"Our business is steeped in luxury", added Zach Vichinsky, CEO of Bespoke Luxury Companies, "and having an office in the luxury capital of the world will help grow our global awareness and introduce many luxury brands and services to our unique offerings."

ABOUT BESPOKE LUXURY COMPANIES

Bespoke Luxury Companies has created a collaborative ecosystem of data-driven verticals, including Bespoke Real Estate, the disruptive $10M+ brokerage. Bespoke's verticals work collectively to improve how UHNWIs and luxury brands make the most informed decisions and access their intended audiences through our proprietary data-driven approach – The Bespoke Method.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bespoke-luxury-marketing-opens-nyc-office-on-madison-avenue-301483928.html

SOURCE Bespoke Luxury Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Star saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion -official

    Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently lifted most of its COVID-19 curbs, which last year disrupted production and hobbled global supply chains. "The pandemic will have a milder impact on Vietnam's garment and textile industry this year thanks to a high vaccination rate," Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association vice chairman, Truong Van Cam, said in an interview this week.

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

    Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon . Meta's Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet's Google took in $209.49 billion last year in ad revenue and $146.92 billion in 2020.

  • China Summons Top Traders to Discuss Volatility in Iron Ore Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to cool a scorching rally in iron ore are now ensnaring some of the world’s biggest commodities traders and producers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Stocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaPowerhouses Glencore Plc and Trafigura G

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $1.4 Million to Fired Advisor in Defamation Case

    An arbitration panel also ordered that the reason listed on regulatory records for the advisor's termination be amended because of the “defamatory nature of the information.”

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Robotic restaurant Spyce to close its Harvard Square location

    The Boston-based robotic kitchen invented by four MIT grads was acquired by Sweetgreen in a deal that closed in September last year. Its technology is expected to live on in Sweetgreen restaurants.