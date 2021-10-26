U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.25
    +18.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,725.00
    +105.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,592.50
    +96.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.20
    +6.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.84
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.19 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    14.99
    -0.44 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0960
    +0.3970 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,411.34
    -440.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,501.73
    +1,259.05 (+518.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,272.39
    +49.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Bespoke Post Raises $40 Million Series B To Help You Discover Small Brands

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Post, a multi-category e-commerce retailer, announces a $40 million Series B funding round led by NewSpring to fuel the rapid growth of the business and hone in on their efforts to help customers discover the most unique small brands.

The New York-based company was founded in 2011 to introduce customers to products from under-the-radar brands, once a month. Since then, they've worked with thousands of small brands, expanded their offering to thousands of products available to purchase each month, and grown to over 300k active members.

"We're extremely proud of the fact that 90% of the brands we carry are small," said co-CEO of Bespoke Post Rishi Prabhu. "They're fundamental to our ability to fulfill the promise we make to our members about discovering new gear and experiences. We also find small brands share our values in terms of having a deep commitment to authenticity, quality, and craft."

The company has focused on profitable growth over the years and has only raised $8 million prior to this round. Last year, the company saw revenue increase by 85%.

"Bespoke Post has focused on capital-efficient growth, led by a data-driven approach to merchandising and customer acquisition," said NewSpring Partner Hart Callahan. "We are excited to partner with the management team and continue to invest in the company's innovative technology and bring interesting, emerging brands to the market."

The company will use this funding to continue to seek out new small brands, launch retail partnerships, and invest in their data science capabilities.

"Over the last two years we've increased revenue per member by 35% thanks to a more personalized member experience," said co-CEO of Bespoke Post Steve Szaronos. "This is just the beginning of how we can use our existing insights platform to identify up-and-coming brands, and then get the most relevant products in front of our customers based on their interests."

The round included participation from Savano Capital Partners and Second Alpha along with existing investors Walden, Great Oaks, and 500 Global.

About Bespoke Post: Bespoke Post delivers thoughtfully curated under-the-radar goods and guidance through a monthly membership and e-commerce shop. Founded in 2011 by Steve Szaronos and Rishi Prabhu, the brand combines its love of finding and building great products with a tech and data-driven approach that delivers one-of-a-kind boxes through its 300K+ member strong membership. Bespoke Post is on a mission to introduce members to goods from small businesses and guidance that inspires curiosity and leads to enriching new experiences.

About NewSpring:
NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 180 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

Contact: Power Digital Marketing, bespokepost@powerdigital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bespoke-post-raises-40-million-series-b-to-help-you-discover-small-brands-301407749.html

SOURCE Bespoke Post

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Verizon, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as one of three companies offering 5G service in the U.S. However, investors have at least three compelling reasons to buy this stock that are unrelated to the 5G oligopoly, along with at least one obstacle that might give those same investors pause. Verizon's focus on service is hardly new. RootMetrics recently gave Verizon a 16th consecutive annual award for its network experience, while it won the most awards from JD Power for network quality for the 27th year in a row.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Beyond Meat’s Stock Is Sliding After Getting Downgraded. Here’s What Spooked the Analysts.

    The imitation meat company was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral with the price target dropping to $123.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Esperion Therapeutics Plummeted by 11% Today

    Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) had a day to forget on Monday as its stock lost more than 11% on news that a fresh stack of shares would be coming to the market. Esperion announced Monday morning that it has entered into a private agreement with two holders of its convertible senior subordinated notes to convert those securities into common stock. The number of shares those holders will receive in exchange for their notes "will be determined based upon the volume-weighted-average-price per share of Common Stock, subject to a floor of $5.62 per share, during the five trading-day averaging period, commencing on the trading day immediately following the date of the Exchange Agreement."

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.