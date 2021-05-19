U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Bessemer's Tess Hatch will join us as a judge at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Tess Hatch, vice president and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, will join us at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 as a judge for our Startup Battlefield competition. By the way startups, you can still apply now until May 27 to take part in the competition here!

At Bessemer, Tess spearheads frontier tech investments, including the scaling and commercialization of revolutionary technologies, including drones, space-based observation and launch, agritech and much more. She's focused on sourcing and reproducing tech bets that have the potential to significantly improve society in fundamental ways.

Some of Tess's investments and board positions include Rocket Lab, Spire, DroneDeploy, Iris and more. Before her time at Bessemer and work as an investor, she worked for both Boeing and SpaceX as a payload integrator and aerospace engineer, building on her aeronautics and astronautics education from the University of Michigan and Stanford. Tess was also recently named one of Forbes' 30 under 30 in VC.

We've been lucky enough to have Tess onstage at prior Disrupt events, and our TC Sessions: Space event as well. She's definitely one of the best people in the world to talk to about cutting-edge technologies, and companies looking to solve even the most ambitious technical challenges, so she's sure to bring great perspective to the Startup Battlefield judging panel this year.

Make sure to book your pass to TC Disrupt on September 21-23 to watch 20+ startups compete for $100k in Startup Battlefield and enjoy over 100 hours of content and thousands of enthusiastic startup fans -- all for under $99! Secure your seat today!

