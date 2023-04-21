The best 10-person tents for memorable camping parties

Best 10-person tents: Roomy and versatile tents for your next camping trip.

Camping is one of the most fun outdoor activities, weather permitting. It's even easier if you can make your living space almost as roomy and cozy as your actual home. Even if you're not accommodating an entire family, springing for a good 10-person tent is one of the best favors you can do yourself for your next outdoor excursion.

Aside from being roomy, these tents pack some surprises that will make camping trips even more fun. We've selected 10 of the best tents out there that are more than worth the investment. Here are the best 10-person tents available.

1. For late-night parties: Core Instant Tent with LED Lights

Best 10-person tents: Core Instant Tent with LED Lights

This 10-person tent comes with plenty of great features that give it a surprising amount of creature comforts. For one, there are built-in LED lights with three different lighting settings for whatever the occasion calls for. It comes with pre-attached poles, so assembly happens in as little as 90 seconds. The only downside is this roomy option is so cozy, it almost doesn't count as camping. For a limited time, you can save $40 at checkout when you apply a coupon.

$400 at Amazon

2. For a budget option: Tahoe Gear Olympia 10-person Family Camping Tent

Best 10-person tents: Tahoe Gear Olympia 10-person Family Camping Tent

You don't have to break the bank for a good 10-person tent. The Tahoe Gear Olympia Family Camping tent isn't just affordable, but durable and easy to set up. It's even got windows and floor vents so it won't get stuffy or smelly even when it's packed to the brim with campers. There's even a small slip in the door to accommodate a power cord.

$150 at Amazon

3. For extended stays: Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent with Stove Jack

Best 10-person tents: Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent with Stove Jack

If you're looking to go off the grid for a while, the Whiteduck Regatta Canvas Bell Tent is an excellent option. It's nice and roomy and completely weatherproof to handle the worst of all four seasons. There's even a heat-resistant stove jack in case you want to add a cooking and heating element to this tent for the long haul.

$1,029 at Amazon

4. For a two-room option: Ozark Trail 10-Person Cabin Tent

Best 10-person tents: Ozark Trail 10-Person Cabin Tent

Families tend to get along better as long as everyone has a space to call their own. The Ozark Trail 10-Person Cabin Tent comes with an easy-to-use divider to allow at least a little privacy in the wild. Aside from that, it's also got built-in lighting and a power port and two air conditioning vents to make camping a little less arduous.

$259 at Walmart

5. For extra storage: Ozark Trail 10-Person Tunnel Tent

Best 10-person tents: Ozark Trail 10-Person Tunnel Tent

With all the accessories one brings to a camping trip, organization inside a tent can get out of hand real fast. The Core 10-Person Tent alleviates this issue by providing a little vestibule just outside the tent to place your gear, but it could easily serve as a makeshift porch as well. This tent also comes with other amenities including mud mats to keep the inside clean, and a port for easy electrical cord access.

$244 at Walmart

6. For a windproof shelter: BeyondHOME Instant Cabin Tent

Best 10-person tents: BeyondHOME Instant Cabin Tent

Plenty of 10-person tents come with protection from the elements but the BeyondHOME Instant Cabin Tent is seriously windproof. With extra steel stakes, this tent can withstand wind speeds of up to 35 miles per hour with ease. Of course, there's also plenty of ventilation when the winds aren't blowing so hard. It's roomy, comes with an optional divider and has a center height of 76 inches.

$270 at Amazon

7. For stargazing: UNP Camping Tent

Best 10-person tents: UNP Camping Tent

For those that truly love the outdoors, you could do worse than the UNP Camping Tent. Its main feature is its mesh roof, which not only provides extra ventilation but an easy view of the stars. Its wide ceiling is great closed as well, providing plenty of space for a portable projector. It sets up in eight minutes and accommodates up to three queen-sized mattresses.

$169 at Amazon

8. For optimal ventilation: Outsunny 8-10 Person screen house room

Best 10-person tents: Outsunny 8-10 Person screen house room

One of the best parts of camping is actually experiencing nature. The Outsunny 8-10 Person tent provides breathable mesh on all sides to let in the sun and fresh air. Of course, if the weather changes suddenly, all campers need to do is slide down the polyester flap to keep themselves safe from the elements. It fits eight to 10 campers comfortably.

$155 at Walmart

9. For sudden storms: Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent

Best 10-person tents: Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent

If you're looking for a tent that will handle the elements year-round, we recommend the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-Person Outdoor Tent. Its patented WeatherTec system combines welded floors and inverted seams to keep campers warm, dry and safe. The angled windows provide weather protection. Even the floors of the tent are waterproof.

$289 at Amazon

10. For extra space and storage: CORE 10-Person Tent

Best 10-person tents: CORE 10-Person Tent

Sometimes even a 10-person tent isn't big enough to accommodate all your things. The Core 10-Person Tent is full of convenient storage compartments to keep everything from snacks to smart devices off the floor to give you and your fellow campers a little more breathing room. Like any great tent, it also comes with lots of weather protection and adjustable ventilation.

$200 at Amazon

