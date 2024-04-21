The Best $100, $1K and $10K You Can Spend On Your Wedding in 2024

TheBusinessMan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

As spring is nearing an end, peak wedding season is approaching. A wedding is an unforgettable celebration that some people look forward to their whole lives. While they require a lot of planning and dedication, weddings also require a lot of spending. According to Forbes, the average cost of a wedding in 2024 is $33,000, and the most expensive feature is usually the venue.

Learn More: 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

Find Out: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

When it comes to making financial decisions on your big day and prioritizing what to put your money towards, experts say it’s best to budget for factors that will make your wedding unique and memorable and to spend your money in ways that do something nice for those who are attending.

Below are the best ways to spend $100, $1,000 and $10,000 on your wedding in 2024, according to experts.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Best Ways To Spend $100

Great ways to spend $100 on your wedding include personalized details and small touches for your celebration.

Read Next: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

Personalized Touches

Regarding what you can buy for $100, experts say investing in personalized touches for your wedding is a great financial decision.

“Consider creating custom cocktail stirrers or napkins with your initials or wedding hashtag,” said Daniel Meursing, CEO of Premier Staff. “These small details may seem insignificant, but they can add a touch of sophistication and personality to your reception.”

Jessica Bishop, founder and CEO of The Budget Savvy Bride, recommends personalized wedding invitations from a creative online marketplace.

“This isn’t just about sending a piece of paper; it’s about sending a piece of your heart, setting the tone for your big day in a way that’s both beautiful and budget-friendly,” Bishop said.

Guest Book or Photo Album

“Another wise use of $100 is to purchase a high-quality guest book or photo album to preserve your cherished memories for years to come,” Meursing said.

A Card for Your Partner

Vijay Goel, co-owner of wedding catering company Bite Catering Couture, said a beautiful card to give your partner on the morning of your wedding that expresses your love and excitement is a great way to spend $100 or less.

“It’s an inexpensive way to share your heart and make the day extra special,” Goel said.

Gifts or Thank You Notes for Attendees

According to Melanie Musson, a financial planning expert for Clearsurance, buying something personal for your wedding guests can make your friends and family feel appreciated.

Story continues

“Another good way to spend $100 is on your thank-you notes,” Musson said. “You don’t need fancy thank-you notes, but you must remember to send them. Your guests put time and resources into getting you a gift, and if you don’t respond to that gesture with a handwritten note, you send the message that their gift means little to you.”

Best Ways To Spend $1,000

The overall look and feel of your wedding day is a good use for your $1,000, according to experts.

Flowers

Experts say $1,000 can be invested on improving the aesthetic and ambiance of your wedding. One way to do this is with floral arrangements.

“Working with a skilled florist to create lush, vibrant designs can transform your venue and provide a stunning backdrop for your photos,” Meursing said.

According to Musson, it’s essential to invest in your dream bouquet.

“Flowers are the touch that conveys your style, personality and mood,” she said. “The bridal bouquet will be in most pictures and will be one of the things you see and remember about your day.”

Musicians

Meursing said investing in live music or a small ensemble for the wedding ceremony or cocktail hour can further improve the setting.

“The right musical performance can set the tone for your entire event and create a more intimate and engaging atmosphere for your guests,” Meursing said.

Signature Cocktails

Goel said spending $1,000 on crafting a signature cocktail for wedding guests is a great way to boost the atmosphere. Also, nobody will get trapped waiting in a long line for a drink.

“A signature cocktail — and matching mocktail — that is pre-set and passed allows for guests to feel like you’re really taking care of them in their first 60 seconds of entering the reception,” Goel said.

Centerpieces

Beautiful centerpieces at every table are a great investment that will add personality and vibrancy to your wedding reception.

“Centerpieces don’t have to steal the show, but they can provide cohesion in your dining hall and help set the ambiance,” said Musson.

Best Ways To Spend $10,000

A budget of $10,000 should be invested in the bigger details of your wedding that can leave a lasting impression.

Catering

With a $10,000 budget, one can include some very impactful touches to their big day. Meursing said investing in a professional catering team that will provide delicious food and drinks will be an unforgettable experience for both the couple and the guests.

“Great cuisine and attentive service can leave a lasting impression on your guests and ensure that everyone is well-fed and happy,” Meursing said.

Professional Photographer or Videographer

Every wedding needs somebody who can document every detail throughout the day. Investing in a highly skilled and professional photographer or videographer will allow you to enjoy a wedding’s beautiful moments for a long time.

“Good wedding photos and videos cost a lot of money, but they’re the most accessible and visual way you can remember your wedding,” Musson said. “Good pictures capture emotions and moments that can bring tears to your eyes even decades later.”

A Relaxed Rehearsal Dinner

Investing in a longer, more relaxed rehearsal dinner turns your one-day wedding into an entire weekend and allows people to spend more time together than just half a day.

“You’ll have the time to catch up, have the conversations you want in-depth, ensure your parents get to spend a couple of solid days with the family and you get more photos and stories. Instead of a blur, the wedding weekend can feel more special and solidify the relationships of all who attend,” Goel said.

Reception Packages

Bishop said that investing in a wedding reception package not only results in an incredible experience, but also supports the local economy.

“This could include a venue with character — think local art galleries or community gardens — catering that highlights local and seasonal delights and a DJ that understands the assignment, crafting an unforgettable atmosphere,” Bishop said.

Ultimately, weddings do require a hefty budget and can be expensive, but by making the right investments, you can have a celebration that is both financially savvy and unlike any other.

“Remember, weddings are a celebration of love, not a test of spending,” Bishop said. “Each choice should reflect the essence of your bond and the joy of your journey together.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $100, $1K and $10K You Can Spend On Your Wedding in 2024