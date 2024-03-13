The Best $10K You Can Spend on a Used Car, According to Experts

Bruce Benedict / Kia

The average cost of a used car in the U.S. is $26,533, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). But if you’re on a tight budget, or if you’re looking for a starter vehicle, this price point might still be a bit too high.

Fortunately, there are some vehicles around the $10,000 price range that are worth checking out. This mostly includes models that are at least five or 10 years old, but even then, many of these cars are still reliable and will get you where you need to go.

GOBankingRates asked several auto industry experts about the top used cars they’d suggest for around $10,000. Here’s what they said and why.

2018 Kia Rio

Joyce Ann Gutierrez, an automotive expert at 4WheelOnline, suggested the 2018 Kia Rio.

On Edmunds, you can find several of these used vehicles for between $7,000 and $10,000. This includes sedans and hatchbacks.

“Shopping for older car models within this price range allows buyers to potentially access features and reliability that might be out of reach with newer models at a similar price point,” Gutierrez said. “Older car models often offer great value for [the] money due to their depreciation over time.”

The 2018 Kia Rio sedan offers about 29 MPG in the city and 37 MPG on the highway, so it’s economical for both road trips and daily commutes. Some models also have such features as keyless entry and an integrated infotainment system.

2013 Honda Fit

The average listing price for the 2013 Honda Fit is around $12,000, but you can find models for under $10,000. This vehicle is economical, affordable and reliable.

“It handles well and is an exceptionally comfortable ride, seating five occupants with ease. It also boasts plenty of cargo room in addition to its spacious seats, making it feel exceptionally large and accommodating for a small car,” said Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO at Coastline Academy. “It is not quite as hardy as the Prius C or Rio, but it is still a worthwhile investment for under $10,000.”

2019 Nissan Sentra

Starting at $8,950, the 2019 Nissan Sentra also makes the list of affordable used cars.

“The 2019 Nissan Sentra is a versatile and efficient sedan with impressive features across its six trim levels,” said Gutierrez. “With up to 29 city [and] 37 highway MPG rating, the Sentra offers an economical driving experience without sacrificing performance.”

This vehicle also offers such safety features as an automatic braking system and forward collision warning for a reliable, safe driving experience. Some models also feature a roomy interior and a power moonroof, though you might need to go beyond your $10,000 budget for that.

2014 Toyota Prius C

Starting at about $7,500, the 2014 Toyota Prius C is another good choice for a used vehicle as it’s reliable and affordably priced. It gets a combined MPG of about 50, which is still impressive even by today’s standards. Plus, it has good handling and safety features.

“Before the Prius C was discontinued, it was the standard vehicle at Coastline Academy, and it served our instructors and students well for years,” said Tunnacliffe. “We purchased hundreds of models and ran into minimal problems thanks to its reliable build and strong fuel economy. It delivered great value at the time of its release, and it continues to do so today.”

2016 Toyota Corolla

“The 2016 Toyota Corolla, particularly the LE Eco model, boasts a reliable engine with 140 horsepower and 126 lb-ft of torque, offering a blend of power and efficiency,” said Gutierrez. “With an impressive fuel economy of up to 30 city/42 highway MPG, it’s a practical choice for those seeking cost-effective transportation.”

If you check out sites like Edmunds, you’ll find several models for $10,000 or less.

2015 Kia Rio

For the 2015 Kia Rio, the average listing price is $9,963 — though some models might be even less than that. So, if you’re on a budget and want something reliable, check out this option.

“Kia is known for making exceptionally reliable cars, and the Rio is no exception. The Rio combines strong fuel economy with good acceleration, allowing for a smooth and enjoyable ride,” said Tunnacliffe. “It is both highly reliable and safe, making it a great choice for younger drivers, or for anyone looking for an affordable everyday vehicle.”

The main downside is that this particular model doesn’t have a lot to offer in terms of tech features or infotainment systems. But for the price point, you might not mind.

2013 Honda Civic

Erin Kemp, automotive expert and consumer advocate at Bumper, suggested the Honda Civic. On Edmunds, you can find listings for around $9,000 — with some being even lower than that.

“The key here is to search for vehicles that offer reliability, durability and a good track record, instead of merely opting for popular makes and models,” Kemp said. “For starters, the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla would make excellent selections. These vehicles have unfailingly received high marks for their reliability and longevity, and they also offer great fuel efficiency which is a significant cost-saving factor over time.”

2013 Subaru Outback

Kemp also suggested the Subaru Outback as an option worth considering. On Edmunds, you can find older models, such as a 2013, for around $9,500 or less.

This vehicle has an estimated gas MPG of 24 in the city and 30 on the highway. It also has a good deal of interior space and standard safety features, which is great for families or those looking to transport a lot.

Opt for Safety Over Price

When it comes to used cars, affordability is important, but so is safety.

“Keep in mind that no matter what make or model you opt for, getting a detailed inspection and a complete vehicle history report is crucial to ensure that your used car purchase is a savvy one,” said Kemp.

“When considering a used car, it’s especially important to do your research beforehand. Reliability scores are a good place to start, but what ultimately matters is looking at the features that go into determining such a score: namely, good fuel efficiency, a well-built engine, a strong chassis and high-quality brakes,” added Tunnacliffe.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com