Here’s The Best $20 Kitchen Investment You Can Make on Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron has been around since 1896, making heirloom quality, affordable cast iron cookware in their Tennessee foundries. A favorite of campers, professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts for more than a century, the Lodge Cast Iron pre-seasoned skillet is now garnering Internet attention.

The skillet has thousands of five-star reviews, an overall Amazon rating of 4.7 stars, and is perpetually on the Amazon bestsellers list. The skillet is also an “Amazon’s Choice” pick.

An Amazon sale right now brings the price down to $19.90 from $34.25, a 42% savings. This pre-seasoned skillet measures 10.25 inches in diameter. It’s large enough to cook several chicken breasts, three to four hamburgers, or four salmon fillets. You can use it over induction cooktops, gas stoves and even open flames around a campfire.

What Does Seasoning Do To Your Cast Iron?

If you’re familiar with cast iron cookware, you know that you typically need to season the surface. That means coating it with oil or seasoning spray and then baking it at a high temperature until your oil of choice polymerizes, creating a coating on the surface of the skillet.

Buying a pre-seasoned pan eliminates this step, so you can use your cookware as soon as it arrives. Nevertheless, experts like those at Delish recommend seasoning your pre-seasoned cookware to add durability and ensure a non-stick finish through many uses.

Non-Stick for Easier, Healthier Cooking

The non-stick coating makes it easy to flip burgers, eggs, chicken, fish, steak, and more without added oils.

Nothing sears a steak quite like cast iron, either. The trick to the perfect steak is to get your cast iron skillet nice and hot, add the steak, and flip it once it’s seared to do the same to the other side. Then, reduce the heat and cover until the steak is cooked to your liking.

Caring for Your Cast Iron

Because of the non-stick coating, you shouldn’t have to spend hours scrubbing food off your pan. You can wash your Lodge cookware easily with mild dish soap and a non-abrasive sponge.

If food gets baked on and requires scrubbing, you may need to re-season your cookware after washing it. If you ever notice rust build-up because the pan wasn’t fully dried after washing, you can scrub it off and re-season the pan.

Cast iron is easy to clean and easy to use, helping even a casual cook feel like a gourmet chef.

