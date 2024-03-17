Alan Morris / iStock/Getty Images

Aldi is a budget-friendly grocery store with a lot to offer. Not only does it have reasonable food prices, but the store also has a variety of household essentials, basic apparel, personal care products, office supplies and more.

If you’re looking to spend $20 this spring at Aldi, here are some options to consider.

Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

“I’ve discovered that the best $20 you can spend at Aldi this spring is on a combination of fresh produce, pantry staples and seasonal items that offer excellent value for the price,” said Eric Sornoso, an Aldi shopper and CEO of MealFan.

For produce, Sornoso recommended leafy greens, citrus fruits, berries, asparagus and artichokes. You can get small packages of raspberries or blueberries for between $2.99 and $4.35, depending on where you shop. A pound of asparagus costs $2.49, while bagged leafy greens go for under $2.

Check what’s in season to get the most for your money.

Pantry Staples

Sornoso also suggested shopping for pantry staples while you’re at Aldi as you can typically stock up at very reasonable prices. Here’s a sample of a $20 list of these pantry staples:

16-ounce box of penne: $1.09

Reggano tomato pasta sauce: $1.49

3-pound bag of long-grain white rice: $2.19

3 canned vegetables (tomatoes, mixed vegetables, green beans, corn, carrots, etc.): $0.69 to $1.05 each

17-ounce bottle of olive oil: $3.85

3 spices (onion powder, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, parsley, chili powder, cumin, lemon pepper, etc.): $0.89 to $1.05 each

Mustard or Ketchup: $1.05 to $1.89 each

2 cans of Campbell’s soup: $2.19 each

Rough total: $20

Seasonal Finds

“Aldi regularly introduces seasonal items and limited-time specials that offer great value for money,” Sornoso said. “Look out for spring-themed products like gardening supplies, outdoor furniture, picnic essentials and seasonal snacks or treats.”

If you’re shopping online, check out your local store’s “Aldi Finds (Limited Time)” page to see what’s available. Here are a few options for under $20:

4 pounds of organic grass-fed ground beef (93%): $18.99

Gluten-free Utz CheeseBalls: $6.98

24-pack of Welch’s juice drink: $13.59

Oreo Space Dunk cookies: $4.58

4-pack of Gatorade Gatorlyte electrolyte beverage: $9.78

Since Easter’s right around the corner, you can also find things like Cadbury milk chocolate, Hershey’s Robin Eggs, chocolate bunnies and more sweet treats to fill your Easter baskets with.

Gardening Supplies

Spring’s the perfect time to start gardening or, for those of you who’ve already begun, to move your garden outdoors. At Aldi, you can find everything from flower seeds to grow lights and planters on a budget.

Here are a few options for under $20:

Seeds: Around $2.49

Mixed spring bulbs: $3.99

Belavi planter on a stand: $12.99

Casalux dual-head plant grow light: $14.99

Belavi hanging basket planter: $5.99

Belavi watering globes (mushroom- or bird-themed): $8.99

Huntington Home’s garden-themed porch sign: $9.99

Gardening gloves: $4.49

Belavi watering can: $8.99

Kitchen Supplies

Whether you’re looking to replace your current kitchen gadgets or you just want to see what’s out there, Aldi has a decent selection of kitchen supplies at affordable prices. This includes wood utensils, multipurpose scrubbers, drying mats, butter dishes and even coffee filters.

Many of these items are for around $2 to $5 apiece, meaning you can add quite a few things to your shopping cart for just $20.

Meat

Meat is expensive, no matter where you go. But you might find some good deals this spring at Aldi. If you’re looking to stock your freezer for around $20, here’s a sample grocery list:

A pound of 80% lean ground beef: $8.18

A pound of bone-in, center-cut pork chops: $3.41

1.85 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken thighs: $5.53 ($2.99 a pound)

Family-pack of chicken drumsticks: $5.65

With this much meat and a bit of creative meal planning, you could potentially have enough to cover all of your dinners for about a week.

An Aldi Shopper’s $20 Grocery List

GOBankingRates also spoke with Alex Adekola, an Aldi shopper, budgeting expert and founder at Ready Adjuster, about what he recommends on a $20 budget. Here’s his list:

$8 on fresh fruit and vegetables

$5 on a bag of frozen fruit and vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli and carrots

$3 on a loaf of whole-grain bread

$4 on a package of lean protein like chicken breasts, canned tuna or lentils or beans

Total: $20

