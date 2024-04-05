The Best $20 You Can Spend on Amazon This Spring

stockcam / iStock.com

Spring is a season of renewal, growth and fresh starts. It’s also the perfect time to treat yourself to affordable luxuries that elevate your everyday life. And what better place to find those little indulgences than Amazon? With its vast selection and unbeatable prices, an array of delightful surprises are waiting to be discovered–all for the modest price of $20 or less.

These budget-friendly finds will have you wondering why you didn’t treat yourself sooner.

Bed Sheets

There’s nothing quite like slipping into a fresh set of silky-smooth bed sheets after a long day. For under $20, you can upgrade your sleep with a set of luxurious sheets that will have you feeling like royalty without the royal price tag.

If your linens need a spring refresh, Todd Stearn, founder of The Money Manual, recommends the CGK Unlimited Cooling Bed Sheet Set. The queen size is just $19.99.

“The set has hundreds of thousands of mostly positive reviews and comes in a wide array of colors,” said Stearn.

Kitchen Cookware and Gadgets

Spring is the perfect time to breathe new life into your kitchen arsenal. For less than $20, you can add a pop of functionality to your cooking space. These affordable upgrades make your cooking more enjoyable and inspire experimentation.

“Or if you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen cookware to save by cooking at home more, you can get a cast iron skillet, a meat thermometer, and a 12-piece food storage set for under $20 each,” said Stearn.

Crafted from durable cast iron, this classic 10.25-inch skillet from Lodge is a kitchen staple. This versatile, pre-seasoned pan ensures even heat distribution. At just $19.90, this skillet is a must-have.

Achieve perfect doneness every time with the ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer. This gadget takes the guesswork out of cooking, ensuring dishes are cooked perfectly. With its easy-to-read LCD screen and high-precision sensor, you’ll receive accurate temperature readings in seconds.

Streamline your kitchen organization with this 12-piece set of glass storage containers from Anchor Hocking. These containers are designed to withstand everyday use while keeping your food fresh and visible.

Friendship Bracelet Kits

Embrace the spirit of spring by creating memories with your loved ones. A friendship bracelet kit is the perfect way to spend quality time together while crafting personalized tokens of affection. Gather your besties, fire up a playlist of nostalgic tunes, and craft some wearable mementos of your unbreakable bonds.

“With the surge of popularity around friendship bracelets from Swifties, this has become a popular craft for kids and teens,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA. “Not only is it on-trend, but it’s also helpful in pulling kids away from screens to enjoy a hands-on activity. So if you’re looking for a new activity to do with your children as the weather warms up, Amazon has some great kits at low costs. Depending on whether you want more or less letter beads, there are two kits with great reviews for under $20.”

For a kit with more letter beads, Landau recommends the OUTUXED 7200 piece kit for $11.99. This kit comes with 300 letter beads, scissors, tweezers and more.

Another option is the UOONY 7200-piece kit for $14.99. This kit comes with 250 letter beads,(including a few hearts, ten different charms/pendant shapes, a set of tweezers and more.

“Both kits have amazing reviews on Amazon, so it will come down to personal preference for the contents of each when deciding which one to choose,” said Landau.

Sewing Kit

There’s something deeply satisfying about being able to mend and maintain your own garments. A well-stocked sewing kit, complete with needles, thread, scissors, and a thimble, is a must-have for anyone who values self-reliance and sustainability.

For under $20, you can equip yourself with the tools to extend the life of your favorite clothes, breathe new life into tired textiles, or even embark on simple sewing projects that will add a touch of personalization to your wardrobe.

“Having a small sewing kit available in your house is essential year-round,” said Landau. “These kits are perfect for patching up small holes or tears in clothing items, curtains, rugs and more, or if you need a safety pin or to replace a button. Depending on your needs, Amazon sells multiple kit sizes from a variety of brands, all very highly rated.”

One option Landau recommends is the JUNING Sewing Kit for just $8.99. It has over 16,000 five-star ratings and supplies you with 18 thread colors, 30 sewing needles, 10 safety pins, 16 buttons, scissors, and more.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $20 You Can Spend on Amazon This Spring