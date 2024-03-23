The Best $20 You Can Spend at Target This Spring

hapabapa / Getty Images

The spring season has arrived with thousands of new spring essentials now available to shop at Target in departments like bedding, furniture, storage and organization and more.

If you only have $20 to spend, what’s worth your money at Target? We rounded up some affordable spring-friendly items you won’t want to miss out on during your next Target shopping run.

Cleaning Supplies

Target shoppers with spring cleaning plans will want to put their $20 to work shopping for cleaning supplies. Whether you’re planning a deep clean for your bathtub or are ready to dust every surface in your home, the spring season is the perfect time to shop sales on cleaning supplies.

These essentials caught our eye with their inexpensive price tags:

Swiffer Dusters heavy duty dusting kit ($10.39)

Comet with bleach disinfectant cleanser ($1.19)

Lysol all purpose cleaner and disinfectant spray ($4.19)

Lysol to go disinfectant spray ($2.49)

up & up lemon scent disinfecting wipes ($3.49)

Storage Baskets and Storage Containers

The early spring months are a good time to get everything in your home organized, whether you’re planning to store your tax documents or need to finally put away holiday decoration odds and ends.

Target sells a wide variety of Brightroom storage baskets that make getting organized easier than ever. Keep the kids’ toys inside the Y-weave XI curved decorative storage basket for $9 each or pick up a Y-weave medium decorative storage basket for $6 to better organize paperwork at your home office desk.

Beyond baskets, Target also sells storage containers specific to the kitchen. Store staples like pasta or cereal inside Brightroom’s tall plastic food storage container, priced at $10 apiece.

Candles

As you organize and clean your way through your home this spring, many Target shoppers will be adding candles to their shopping carts for fresh, invigorating scents.

Put some of your $20 toward the candles in Target’s Threshold line. Starting at $5 each with sweet scents including Luminous Apricot and Lavender Woods, these candles boast a burn time of nearly 25 hours per candle.

Laundry Basket

If your old laundry basket is starting to fall apart, now’s a good time to purchase a new one from Target.

Take your $20 and put it toward Brightroom’s hip-hugger laundry basket, for example. Priced at $10, this laundry basket holds up to 16.8 gallons and is easy to carry thanks to its hip-hugging design and cutout handles.

Throw Pillows

Brighten up couches, beds and other lounge areas with pretty throw pillows this spring.

For the best deals, Target shoppers can shop in-house brands like Room Essentials and Threshold where most throw pillows can be found for well under $20 each.

Vases and Planters

Buying yourself flowers or succulents for your space this spring? You’ll need to shop for chic, inexpensive vases and planters to house them in.

Consider picking up some of Threshold’s decorative objects, like the small brass vase for $10 or a brass planter for $5. Each has a gold finish, a watertight design to protect your surfaces from any spills and ample room for the plants and flowers inside.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $20 You Can Spend at Target This Spring