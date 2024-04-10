The Best $20 You Can Spend at the Thrift Store This Spring

lechatnoir / iStock.com

It’s officially spring cleaning season–a time to say goodbye to the old and welcome the new–or gently used. Instead of spending your seasonal reset splurging on new households and closet essentials at Target, consider visiting your local thrift store instead.

You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy high-quality clothing, shoes or household items. Shopping secondhand allows you to enjoy incredible products for a fraction of the cost.

You’ll often find items crafted from higher-quality materials than you might find in stores sold today, which sometimes compromise quality and longevity for profit margins.

When looking for the best thrifting deals, the key is prioritizing quality materials. Whether it’s 100% leather shoes, cast iron pans or a cashmere sweater, choosing products offering timeless longevity and quality ensures you get the best bang for your buck.

Here are the best ways to spend $20 at the thrift store this spring, so you can save more while enjoying a refreshing seasonal update.

Cast Iron Pans

Thrift store price: $5 to $10

A staple in every kitchen, cast iron pans offer Incredible durability and versatility, and frequently grace thrift store shelves. With proper care, these pans can last for generations and are free from non-stick chemicals.

“High-quality basics you’ll use regularly are one of the best investments you can make in your kitchenware,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of the Money Manual. “Cast iron pans heat food evenly and can go from the stovetop to the oven, making them terrific for searing and then finishing steaks. They can even be used on the grill or over a campfire.”

While these typically retail for upwards of $40 when new, You can often find them for $5 to $10 at most general thrift stores as long as you can look past some surface rust.

Vintage Pyrex Dishes

Thrift store price: $5 to $8

The perfect pairing of timeless practicality and nostalgic charm, vintage Pyrex dishes are savvy thrifters’ favorite. They are microwavable, dishwasher-safe and can withstand the thermal shock of going from the freezer to the oven.

Known for their functionality and charming patterns, these dishes cost less than $10 apiece at most thrift stores and add a retro flair to any kitchen. They are a fraction of what a new, and far less characterful equivalent would cost without compromising durability.

Ceramic Tea Sets

Thrift store price: $6 to $10

Ceramic tea sets offer a stunning touch of charm for any kitchen, ceramic tea sets are a rare and cost-effective kitchen find you’ll want to stock up on during your next thrift store visit. Often featuring unique and vintage designs, beautifully crafted tea sets can be found for a fraction of the cost of new ones.

“Ceramic tea sets can vary in price when new, especially those from well-known brands or with intricate designs,” said Zach Dannet, co-founder of Tumble, which works to help clients style homes to match their tastes. ” It can easily go from $30 to over $100. Thrift stores often offer these sets for only $6-10, with a teapot, cups, saucers and sometimes additional pieces like creamers and sugar bowls. I suggest finding mitch-matched pieces with the same colors for an eclectic look.”

Home Goods

Thrift store price: $3 to $5

With today’s rapidly evolving styles, it’s not wise to furnish your space with expensive decor and furniture. However, thrifting these items offers the best of both worlds by promoting sustainable shopping practices while providing high-quality, timeless style.

“Things like quirky lamps, artworks or vintage dishware can make a space feel personal for $3-5 apiece,” said Nguyen Huy, consumer trends analyst and founder of Trendy Aloha. “Some of my most talked-about decor finds have come from thrift stores. I also think it’s worth checking out the book selection – you can’t beat the price of a classic novel or two for only a couple of bucks each.”

Seasonal Decor

Thrift store price: $6 to $10

While you might not typically think of the thrift store as your go-to place for a Christmas tree, it’s a surprisingly economical spot to stock up on seasonal decor without leaving your wallet crying. Given that these decorations are only in use for a month or two each year, opting for thrifted items can be a smarter financial choice instead of splurging on cheap and temporary decorations.

Plus, because of the low price you can take the risk of decorations not working out. Donate them back to the thrift store if you don’t like them. And if you love it, you got a great deal.

Formal Dress Wear

Thrift store price: $15

Instead of splurging hundreds of dollars on a low-quality prom dress or tuxedo that you are likely to only wear once, consider buying secondhand at your local thrift store to save money without sacrificing craftsmanship.

“Know your brands so you can recognize a good deal,” said Melanie Musson, finance expert at Clearsurance. “Look for tears and stains. If a high-quality item costs less than $20, you know you’re saving 90% or more. Dress clothes don’t typically get worn very often, so a used dress or suit may have been worn once or twice. It will have about as much life left as when it was new but cost a lot more.”

Jeans

Thrift store price: $10 to $15

At the thrift store, denim is king. For less than $15, thrifters can snag a quality pair that will not only last a lifetime but will never go out of style and can be repurposed in various ways.

“One of my favorite strategies is repurposing denim jeans to create versatile pieces like shirts, skirts or shorts,” said LaTressa J. Miller, affordable fashion stylist at LaTressa J. Miller. These items are a good find for the money because they offer quality and uniqueness at a fraction of the cost compared to buying new.”

