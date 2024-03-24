The Best $20 You Can Spend at Walmart This Spring

YvanDube / iStock/Getty Images

You have $20 to spend at Walmart this spring. What are you buying?

Certain items, like vacuums and luggage, can automatically be eliminated because despite being hot spring purchases these items also cost much more than $20. Savvy Walmart shoppers are not only factoring in timely buys and sales for the season, but they’re checking Reddit threads to see what Walmart insiders recommend spending your money on.

Ready to stretch your $20 during your next Walmart shopping run? See if you’ll be picking up any of these recommended buys at Walmart this spring.

apomares / Getty Images

Cleaning Supplies

Not surprisingly, cleaning supplies — aligning with the theme of spring cleaning — made a beeline for the top of this list.

Walmart offers a wide selection of spring cleaning supplies with prices under $10 and under $5 so you can get a lot of bang for your buck. A few of our favorite inexpensive cleaning supplies include:

Great Value lemon scent disinfecting wipes ($3.48)

Great Value heavy duty scrub sponges ($2.18)

Cascade platinum dishwasher detergent pods ($7.94)

Clorox bathroom disinfecting cleaner spray ($5.12)

Great Value toilet bowl cleaners ($1.92)

shapecharge / iStock.com

Allergy Medication

Ah-choo! The first item anyone with allergies is buying with their $20 is allergy medication.

Popular picks range from name brands like Benadryl to budget-friendly buys like Equate allergy relief capsules, which include 100 capsules for $4.37.

alejandrophotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chocolates

Walmart shoppers heading to their local store the day after Easter will be sure to find steep discounts and sales on their favorite name-brand chocolates and other Easter candies.

Easter falls on March 31 which means the day after is April 1 — and no, we’re not fooling. Swing by your nearest Walmart to see which candies you can stock up on for much less.

NAKphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brightly Colored Towels

In a Reddit Walmart thread, one user known as Villianz00 said brightly colored towels sell exceptionally well at their store.

Among the bestsellers are towels from the Mainstays brand which tend to be priced on the affordable side. Walmart shoppers can use their $20 buying Mainstays solid bath towels, which are priced at $2.94 each in a variety of colors.

Or, you can shop summer early and add a Mainstays striped beach towel to your shopping cart for just $4.98 each.

Damian Lugowski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Storage Boxes

Another buy Villianz00 said was popular at their store are storage boxes. Spring cleaning is to thank for storage boxes receiving a must-buy nod.

There’s a wide selection of storage boxes to shop at Walmart, depending on whether you need to store a little or a lot. Put your $20 toward an 18-gallon tote box at $6.98 each or pick up a six-quart storage box for $1.28.

As a bonus, many of the storage boxes at Walmart, including the two we mentioned, come with lids.

©Shutterstock.com

Throw Pillows

The spring season usually means storing heavy pillows and blankets until the fall and winter months and pulling out fresh throw pillows as accents on indoor and outdoor furniture.

For the best deals, Walmart shoppers can stretch their $20 budget by shopping for the Mainstays brand. As an example, Mainstays sells reversible decorative throw pillows in a wide variety of spring-themed designs for $5 each.

Joe Hendrickson / iStock.com

Mirrors

“Mirrors do oddly well in my store too,” said Villianz00 on Reddit. “Maybe because people don’t think to get a mirror until they see one.”

Walmart carries mirrors priced at every budget. Two bestsellers by Mainstays include a full-length rectangular mirror for $7 and a traditional round wall-mount mirror for $14.98.

