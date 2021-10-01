These are the Best 24mm Lenses to Use in the Great Outdoors
The 24mm lens is a classic focal length for street photography and documentary shooting. In recent years, it has lost some popularity for those genres. But, it’s very good for environmental portraits, landscapes, and anything outdoors. Lucky for you, we’ve tested a lot of them. So we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best to take into the rain, snow, and dirt. Here are the best 24mm lenses to use in the great outdoors.
Pro tips for Using 24mm Lenses
Here are some professional tips for using 24mm lenses.
24mm lenses have gotten a lot better over the years. But they’re still not great enough that we’d use them for portraiture all the time. Go for environmental portraits if anything.
If you’re going into the great outdoors with these lenses, we think you should grab a weather-resistant camera too.
Make sure the lens is tightly mounted onto the camera and all the camera’s ports are closed.
24mm lenses are great for landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, and events. They’re fantastic storytelling lenses too.
Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master
MOUNT
Sony E-mount
FORMAT
35 mm full frame
FOCAL LENGTH (MM)
24
35 MM EQUIVALENT FOCAL LENGTH (APS-C)
36
LENS GROUPS / ELEMENTS
10–13
ANGLE OF VIEW (35 MM)
84ﾟ
ANGLE OF VIEW (APS-C)
61ﾟ1
MAXIMUM APERTURE (F)
1.4
MINIMUM APERTURE (F)
16
APERTURE BLADES
11
CIRCULAR APERTURE
Yes
MINIMUM FOCUS DISTANCE
0.79 ft (0.24 m)
MAXIMUM MAGNIFICATION RATIO (X)
0.17
FILTER DIAMETER (MM)
67
IMAGE STABILIZATION (STEADYSHOT)
– (body-integrated)
HOOD TYPE
Petal shape, bayonet type
SIZE & WEIGHT
DIMENSIONS (DIAMETER X LENGTH)
3″ x 3 3/4″ (75.4 x 92.4 mm)
WEIGHT
15.7 oz (445 g)
In our review, we state:
“Despite its diminutive size and lightweight construction, the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master is one heck of an engineering marvel, and really showcases the advancements Sony has achieved when it comes to optics design. The 24mm f1.4 G Master features a dustproof and moisture resistant design like the rest of the lenses from Sony’s premium G Master lineup, immediately identifiable by their distinctive orange G badge. We tested our review unit in a particularly frigid New York City winter, subjecting the lens to freezing temperatures as well as a combination of rain and snowfall. The weather sealing on the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master held up without incident, and the fluorine coating on the lens’ front element made it very easy to clean up any raindrops or snowflakes that made contact with the front element, with no streaking left behind.”
Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z S
Angle of View
84°
Aperture Blades
9, Rounded
Aspherical Elements
4
Autofocus
Autofocus
Brand
Nikon
Compatibility
Full Frame
Diameter
3.1″
Extra Low-Dispersion Elements
1
Filter Size
72.0mm
Focal Length
24.0-24.0
Groups/Elements
10/12
Hood Included
Yes
Image Stabilization
No
Item Type
Lens
Length
3.8
Lens Type
Wide Angle
Max Aperture
1.8
Maximum Magnification
0.15x
Minimum Aperture
16.0
Minimum Focusing Distance
0.8feet
Mount
Nikon Z
Weight
1.0 lb.
In our review, we state:
“The Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z was used extensively in the rain. In fact, we kept it out for a few hours and it kept working. I was very thoroughly impressed previously with how good the build quality of Nikon’s lenses are, but this blew me away. Photographers who need to shoot in less than ideal conditions will feel relieved that this lens will keep working.”
Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III RXD
Model
F051
Focal Length
24mm
Maximum Aperture
f2.8
Angle of View (diagonal)*
84°04′
Optical Construction
10 elements in 9 groups
Minimum Object Distance
4.7 in (0.12m)
Maximum Magnification Ratio
1:2
Filter Size
Ø67mm
Maximum Diameter
Ø73mm
Length**
64mm (2.5 in.)
Weight
7.6 oz (215g)
Aperture Blades
7 (circular diaphragm)**
Minimum Aperture
f22
Standard Accessories
Lens hood (Flower-shaped), Lens caps
Compatible Mounts
Sony E-mount
In our review, we state:
“Despite the plasticky feel, the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 is robustly built. The weather-sealing on this lens performed as advertised. Neither torrential downpours nor freezing temperatures had negative effects on the Tamron 24mm f2.8’s performance. Like its 35mm counterpart, the focusing ring just felt too loose. Added resistance when turning would make manual focusing more precise. This is particularly important for long exposure work.”
Fujifilm 16mm f1.4 R WR (24mm Equivalent in APS-C)
Performance
Focal Length
16mm
Aperture
Maximum: f/1.4
Camera Mount Type
Fujifilm X mount
Format Compatibility
APS-C
Angle of View
83.2°
Minimum Focus Distance
5.91″ (15 cm)
Magnification
0.21x
Elements/Groups
13/11
Diaphragm Blades
9, Rounded
Features
Autofocus
Yes
Physical
Filter Thread
Front:67 mm
Dimensions (DxL)
Approx. 2.89 x 2.87″ (73.4 x 73 mm)
Weight
13.23 oz (375 g)
Packaging Info
Package Weight
1.65 lb
Box Dimensions (LxWxH)
7.0 x 6.1 x 5.4″
In our review, we state:
“We took this lens and the X-T1 out into a heavy rainfall here in NYC and proud to say that the camera and lens are still working together very well. Indeed, the weather resistance moniker holds up. But besides the fact that it can shrug off the rain, the lens feels great in the hand. The focusing ring is smooth, the aperture ring has decent clicks, and it just feels like a solid lens meant to do lots of work. For what it’s worth though, the rings are nowhere as nice-feeling as Leica’s, Voigtlander’s and Zeiss’s. The advantage that Fujifilm’s rings have over the others though has to do with the grooves that allow the rings to be easily gripped. While Leica’s focusing tabs can also be rather nice, the more conventional way to shooting is also preferred sometimes.”