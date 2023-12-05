These Are the Best 3 Days To Holiday Shop in December To Save Money

svetikd / Getty Images

These days, Christmas deals appear before Halloween, and Black Friday competes with season-long sales events that stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. Even so, Black Friday is still November’s undisputed top shopping day — but what about December?

Is there a best day for saving money in the year’s final month? It turns out there is — but the date might vary depending on your needs and strategy.

“The best day to shop in December is going to depend on why you’re shopping,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. Here’s a look at the three very best days to shop in December, depending on what you’re buying and why.

Super Saturday for 11th-Hour Christmas Presents

In 2022, the National Retail Federation reported that a record 158 million people flocked to sales on the final Saturday of the season, a major shopping holiday that might be the best day in December to buy presents as the finish line approaches.

“If you’re trying to get last-minute gifts for Christmas, Super Saturday may be your best bet,” said Ramhold. “It’s the last Saturday before Christmas, and it’s a time when retailers offer up savings to entice shoppers, often in the form of one-day sales.”

Last year, Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday, and Super Saturday must precede both it and Christmas Day, so the sales holiday was on Dec. 17. That left shoppers who came up empty a week to regroup. In 2023, they’ll be cutting it much closer to the deadline.

“This year, Super Saturday is on Dec. 23, so it’s very much down to the wire, but if you have any last-minute needs or just want to see what stores are offering in the way of savings, it can be a good time to visit your favorites,” said Ramhold. “Just know that because it’s right before Christmas, more sales may be in-store only instead of online since retailers will be catering to those who need their gifts ASAP and won’t have time to order them online.”

Stocking Up for Next Year? Try the Day After Christmas

Like Halloween candy on Nov. 1, surplus Christmas inventory is a burden to the stores that are stuck with it after Santa makes his rounds. That puts all the leverage in the hands of shoppers the very next day.

“If you’re interested in the post-holiday sales, your best bet may be to check out what’s on tap on December 26,” said Ramhold. “That’s when tons of retailers will immediately drop the price of holiday and seasonal items by 50%, if not more.”

But it’s important to seize the moment and take advantage of the all-important 24-hour post-Christmas window.

“It’s the sweet spot where you can find deep discounts while also still likely having a decent selection to shop from,” said Ramhold. “If you wait longer for the discounts to go higher, you may end up missing out on good deals due to them selling out. If you have something you’ve been eyeing all season and it drops in price on December 26, it’s best to grab it while you still can.”

Green Monday: The Black Friday You’ve Never Heard Of

As Ramhold said, Super Saturday sales are mostly in-store this year, but online shoppers have a little-known yet reliably excellent December shopping holiday of their own.

In 2007, eBay coined the term Green Monday to honor the second Monday in December — Dec. 11 this year — as the platform’s biggest annual sales day. Some online retailers call it Cyber Monday 2 because it’s consistently one of the busiest e-commerce days — and not just for eBay.

No matter the name, retailers know the day is a massive hit with shoppers and they’ve responded with major annual sales. They don’t get as much hype as Black Friday deals, but they’re often just as juicy.

“Massive discounts and more season-relevant inventory to pick from make Green Monday the absolute best day to holiday shop in December,” said Mafe Aclado, shopping expert and general manager of Coupon Snake. “This shopping day, which falls on the second Monday in December, allows you to begin your shopping at the appropriate time — when there is less competition.”

Convenience isn’t the only reason the timing of the day is as important as the discounts — those who wait any longer run the risk of delayed deliveries.

“While we don’t see the term ‘Green Monday’ being used that much anymore, it’s still very much a part of the last-minute holiday sales drive, given that holiday shipping deadlines are looming,” said Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

Ramhold’s DealNews says to expect Green Monday savings of up to 70% in categories like electronics and clothing.

