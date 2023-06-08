Best 30+ deals you can shop today at Best Buy—save on Samsung, LG and Garmin

Score the best deals on smartwatches, headphones, TVs and more at Best Buy.

Whether you're in the market for new tech or handy appliances, Best Buy has the savings for you. Score major discounts on everything from smart TVs and laptops to markdowns on headphones and gaming accessories. Keep scrolling to check out some our favorite Best Buy deals available to shop today.

And if you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy this summer and beyond, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Featured Best Buy deal

Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch

Get a Garmin smartwatch for $150 off this summer at Best Buy.

Need to stay on top of your fitness goals this summer? The Garmin Vívoactive 4 is one of the better fitness trackers on the market this year, and you can snag it today for $150 off at Best Buy. Normally priced at $349.99, this Garmin smartwatch, with loads of fitness-activity modes, is available for $199.99 right now.

$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)

Top 10 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy headphone deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Beats and more.

Best Buy tablet deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings from Best Buy on elite TVs.

Best Buy laptop deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.

Best Buy kitchen deals

Save over $1,000 on this snazzy LG smart fridge from Best Buy.

Best Buy video game deals

Get ready to game this summer with incredible Best Buy deals on gaming accessories.

Best Buy tech deals

Snag $70 off a Samsung smartwatch at Best Buy.

Best Buy home deals

Light up the night with this Energizer headlamp deal from Best Buy.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Best Buy regularly hosts sales events. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment. Plus, keep an eye out for additional sales, as the tech retailer has tons of savings more often than not.

