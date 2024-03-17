The Best $50 You Can Invest In Your Home To Increase Its Value

chuckcollier / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you own your home and are thinking about selling it, there are a few things you might want to do first to increase its value. But don’t worry, these aren’t major renovations that’ll cost you thousands or tens of thousands of dollars. In fact, you can do some very minor improvements for as little as $50.

Here are a few ways to boost your home’s value without spending a ton.

Create Wainscotting or Accent Walls

“I think a great value for time and money spent homeowners can use is creating wainscoting or accent walls,” said Jeremy Prunty, a licensed contractor and real estate investor at Bronte Companies Property Solutions. “The only things needed are inexpensive lumber, glue, trim nails, caulk, paint, and these walls can be finished in a weekend.”

Look to budget-friendly stores like Walmart for these things.

Use an Ozone Machine

Ozone machines are designed to eliminate odors that could be detracting from your home’s value.

“If there is any undesirable scent, run an ozone machine,” said Marisa Simonetti from Simonetti Real Estate Team. “This has helped me remove the scent of cigarette smoke.”

A new ozone machine can easily cost $50 to $200 online. But you might be able to rent one from Lowe’s or Home Depot for less and still use it for what you need.

You might also get a cheaper used one from platforms like Facebook Marketplace. Just be sure to verify it’s in working condition before spending any money.

Brighten the Place Up

Docia Boylen, owner of Handyman Connection of Golden, suggested finding cheap ways to brighten up your home.

“Use a light paint to add brightness to a room,” Boylen said. “Also, add in reflective surfaces to better use the light you have — like a mirror or even reflective furniture.”

You can buy mirrors for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. As for paint, you can get a gallon for between $15 and $20 from places like Walmart and Lowe’s.

Install New Lights

To attract more potential buyers, illuminate your space by switching up your light bulbs.

“You can install new light fixtures to bring in light — choose natural day-light-colored bulbs to show off the best potential,” Boylen said. “These daylight bulbs emit a light spectrum that is close to natural light.”

A four-pack of LED light bulbs costs just over $10 at Walmart. So, even if you have multiple lights throughout your home that need replacing, you can still do so on a budget.

Steam Clean the Carpets

“Another cheap house hack is to steam clean the carpets,” Simonetti said. “Often, a good carpet cleaner solution and a rented machine from a home improvement store can have gently loved carpets looking incredibly refreshed.”

At Bissell, a 24-hour carpet cleaner rental costs $39.99. You can get cheap carpet cleaning formula from Walmart, Target or Amazon.

Install a New Faucet

“You can update the aesthetic and functionality of your kitchen just by swapping out your faucet,” said Quinn Babcock, construction and design operations lead at Block Renovation. “There’s a range of price points and features on the market and if you’re handy, it’s an easy DIY project.”

Expect to spend around $15 to $50 on a new faucet.

Put In a Smart Camera

“Smart home products can be really helpful at increasing your home’s value, as they are in increasingly high demand — they make homes safer, more efficient, and more technologically forward,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant.

“One particular item that’s under $50 is the Roku Smart Home Outdoor Wired Camera,” Nally said. “Having some element of home security, and having smart home integration, is really attractive to buyers, so this particular inexpensive camera can be a great product to have.”

Reorganize Your Living Space

“Sometimes, a simple reorganization can be enough to elevate a space,” Babcock said.

At Dollar Tree and similar stores, you can find an array of storage solutions that can declutter your space and make it more attractive to potential buyers. Use these in the heavily trafficked areas of your home, like the kitchen and bathrooms.

Clean and Declutter

Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder at Arsight, suggested clearing out and deep cleaning your home to boost its value.

“A neat, well-maintained residence seems bigger and of higher worth,” Kropovinsky said. “Concentrate on frequently used spaces and windows to allow more sunlight in.”

Put In USB Outlets

You already have wall outlets, so why not update them with USB ones instead?

“Outlets are a necessity, no matter what home you are trying to renovate or add value to, but higher end homes come with USB outlets as a standard now,” said Deborah Lamberton, general manager at ASAP Restoration LLC. “This means that savvy homeowners who want to add some value to their properties without breaking the bank can do so by putting in some upgraded USB outlets wherever appropriate.”

You can get a pack of USB wall outlets for about $55 on Amazon, but you might be able to find them cheaper elsewhere.

Switch Out Your Cabinetry

“Replace antique hardware on cupboards and drawers,” Kropovinsky said. “This minor adjustment can rejuvenate your kitchen or bathroom at a minimal cost.”

If you have a lot of cupboards or drawers to replace, consider giving them a new coat of paint instead. This can make them look new at a much lower cost.

Add More Greenery

Another way to increase your home’s value on a budget is by adding in some greenery — especially at the entrance of your home. You can get cheap pots from your local dollar store. And if you’re a bit of a gardener yourself, you can purchase soil and seeds to save the money you would have otherwise spent on fully grown plants.

Update Your Landscaping

First impressions go a long way, so maintaining your lawn and any other outdoor spaces is huge to boosting your home’s value.

“Upgrade your home’s first impression with affordable landscaping,” Kropovinsky said. “Maintain shrubs, remove weeds, and sow some perennial blossoms for a friendly gateway.”

