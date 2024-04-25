The Best $50 To Spend To Feel Rich for a Day

PeopleImages / iStock.com

You don’t need to make over six figures to feel rich — at least, for a day. All you need is $50 and a little creativity.

“In the end, feeling rich is more about quality experiences than extravagant spending,” said Jonathan Feniak, general counsel at LLC Attorney. “Spending wisely is crucial in achieving a luxurious experience.”

“Firstly, consider perusing local deals on Groupon or similar websites for discounted gourmet dining or spa experiences. An intimate dining at a top local restaurant, even on a limited budget, can add a touch of luxury to your day,” Feniak said.

Below are some expert suggestions for how to feel rich for a day on just $50.

Organize a Day of Culture and Pampering

“Start your morning with a self-made gourmet breakfast,” said Rhett Stubbendeck, CEO and founder of Leverage Planning. “You might pick up some smoked salmon, quality bagels and cream cheese for about $15. This simple meal kicks off your day with a luxurious touch, reminiscent of a high-end brunch.”

Next, he said to consider a bit of pampering. “Local beauty schools often offer haircuts, facials or massages at reduced prices. I once enjoyed a haircut and facial for just $25, feeling refreshed without a hefty price tag,” he said.

For the afternoon, Stubbendeck recommended soaking up some culture. “Many museums or galleries offer free exhibits, or you might explore historical sites in your city. These experiences enrich your day and cost nothing, making them favorites among our clients.”

Finally, he suggested capping off your day with a sunset picnic. “A bottle of wine, some cheese and crackers can total around $10. Choose a scenic park or beach for a serene end to your day,” he said.

“And don’t forget to use apps for finding local deals or free events. It’s surprising what you can discover, helping you live richly without spending much at all,” Stubbendeck said.

Arrange a DIY Spa Day

“I think one of the best ways to feel rich for a day on just $50 is to create a luxurious spa day at home,” said Emma Collins, certified financial and trading expert at Trading.biz.

“You can buy high-quality face masks, bath salts and essential oils for a fraction of the cost of a spa visit. Invite a friend over, make some homemade spa water with cucumbers or lemons, and you have a relaxing, upscale experience for two,” Collins said.

Feniak agreed that this is an ingenious way to feel rich. “Pamper yourself with high-quality but affordable face masks or bath salts available online or in local stores,” he said.

Splurge On a Good Meal

According to Asher Furst — personal finance expert and blogger at Gelt Made Simple — a great way to leverage $50 to feel indulgent is to add it on to another splurge. “For example, if you’re going to a steakhouse anyway and were planning to get a hamburger, spend some more to get a steak,” he said.

“Or, instead of getting water, get wine or mineral water. Again … much less than $50 for a feeling of real luxury,” Furst said.

“Another option is to buy gourmet ingredients and prepare a meal with friends,” Furst explained.

Collins agreed. “For food enthusiasts, I suggest looking for lunch specials at high-end restaurants,” she said. “Many upscale dining places offer a lunch menu that gives you the same gourmet food at a fraction of the dinner cost. Pair this with a Groupon or a promotional offer, and you can dine like royalty without breaking the bank.”

Visit a Fancy Hotel

Another fantastic way to feel opulent, according to Collins, is by visiting a fancy hotel lobby or rooftop bar.

“Order a gourmet coffee or a classy cocktail, and enjoy the ambience,” she said. “You get to soak in a luxurious setting and people-watch, all without spending more than your budget.”

Rent a Luxury Car

“A simple yet effective way to feel affluent is by renting a luxury car for an hour or two,” Collins said.

“Some services allow short-term rentals that can fit within your $50 budget. It’s a great way to experience the thrill of driving a high-end vehicle,” she said.

Attend an Upscale Event

David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger, said something as simple as attending a symphony performance or theater production in a major city can be a great way to achieve this feeling of wealth.

“This is definitely something you’ll want to use Groupon for, or go with a group, to offset the cost a bit and keep it within that $50 limit,” Kemmerer said. “Getting dressed up to go out for a theater event, in my experience, is a great way to truly feel wealthy and cultured.”

