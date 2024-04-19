Best Accounting Firms To Work For In 2025

Jeff Schmitt
9 min read
0

Balancing The Account, Photo by Ken Teegardin

Best Accounting Firms To Work For In 2025

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) LLP is the best accounting firm to work for in the U.S., according to a new ranking.

Vault, the leader in data-driven employer rankings and verified employee reviews, recently released its 2025 rankings of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For, offering a comprehensive look at the U.S. public accounting landscape. In addition to its signature Vault Accounting 25, a list of the best overall firms, Vault also ranked the Most Prestigious Accounting Firms, Best Accounting Firms by Employment Factor, and Best Accounting Firms by Practice Area.

“The findings from our accounting survey are especially important for firms right now as the entire industry faces a talent shortage,” Eric Stutzke, SVP & General Manager of Vault, says. “Fewer students are graduating with accounting degrees and a smaller number are opting to sit for the CPA exam, while tenured accountants are voluntarily leaving the field or retiring. Our survey also revealed that the top consideration for accountants when choosing an employer is firm culture – as a result, firms should ensure their recruitment marketing efforts emphasize positive and unique aspects of their culture to differentiate themselves and showcase their core values.”

HOW THE RANKING WAS BUILT

While prestige is an important consideration for many accounting professionals, it’s not the only determining factor. Job seekers often consider other factors, such as firm culture, type of work, location, work/life balance, compensation, business outlook, and training opportunities when deciding on a firm.

To compile the survey, Vault surveyed over 13,000 accountants, who rated their firms in areas ranging from compensation to training to culture. They also evaluated their competitors in terms of prestige and the quality of their practice areas. Vault compiled a weighted formula taking into consideration the various factors that job seekers care most about. The Vault Accounting 25 is based on the following:

  • 35% prestige

  • 20% firm culture

  • 10% satisfaction

  • 10% compensation

  • 10% work/life balance

  • 5% business outlook

  • 5% formal training

  • 5% informal training

A LOOK INSIDE PWC

Widely considered to be the world’s most prestigious and progressive account firm, PwC ranked number one for the 12th year in a row as the best accounting firm to work for in the U.S.

That’s in large part due to the firm’s extensive career development opportunities, including formal coaching and mentoring, informal mentoring, excellent trainings, and clear promotion paths, according to one anonymous employee surveyed by Vault.

“For students, the firm runs a valuable internship program, exposing interns to challenging real-world assignments, many opportunities to network with other interns and full-time staff, formal training, the ability to work with emerging technology, and mentoring opportunities. In addition, interns have access to partners, directors, and senior managers, who are all available to answer any questions interns may have. For its full-time staff, PwC offers many growth and learning opportunities, including an excellent mentoring program, valuable trainings, structured promotion paths, and great exposure to emerging technology.”

PwC also invests heavily in Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. The firm recently set a carbon neutrality goal for 2030 and has many offerings for its staff to get more informed about DE&I issues and take anti-bias training.

“I think that PwC is very diverse and tries to be inclusive, too,” another employee says. “As a first-year associate, I got to join a program designed for students of Latino and/or Black descent that is meant to retain those of us in the firm and to move up the corporate ladder. It has been an empowering experience through workshops, mentoring, and a convention held in another state where over 1,000 of us (from the offices across the U.S.) got together to understand more about our roles and how we can thrive in the corporate world.”

PWC: WORK HARD, PLAY HARD

Like many accounting firms, hours can be long and demanding during busy season. But PwC places a strong emphasis on work/life balance and the firm fosters a supportive and understanding culture,” adds a third survey-taker.

“They are SO supportive and encourage people to take care of themselves. But it takes a great deal of effort for staff to figure out how to balance it all, because we still have to pull our weight and work long hours. That said, I can’t imagine any other firm being so flexible and supportive. I truly mean it when I say I have the best public accounting job to exist.”

KPMG: THE ABILITY TO DRIVE YOUR OWN CAREER

With more than 36,000 professionals in more than 90 offices across the U.S., KPMG LLP is one of the world’s largest and top revenue-earning firms, experiencing a jump from third place last year to second this year.

The firm boasts strong career development opportunities. Staff are offered strong training, the ability to move locations and change roles, and the ability to switch practice areas.

“I like that we get an opportunity to regularly travel to KPMG’s Lakehouse facility in Florida for training and there are tons of opportunities to participate in trainings, certification programs, and technology pilot programs to upskill,” one employee says. “KPMG also offers a lot of mentoring programs, particularly through BRGs.”

EY: AN ASTONISHING ASCENT TO THIRD PLACE

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) experienced a notable ascent from 25th place last year to third place this year. The firm, which has ranked on Great Place to Work and Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list for over 25 years, is well-recognized for its career development opportunities and strong DE&I and ESG initiatives.

“You progress quickly and find yourself in a leadership role extremely early in your career at EY,” one employee says. “Two years out of college, you are the primary/lead senior on engagements acting as the go-to supervisor for day-to-day operations. We find that we hire the best from campuses, so most are ready to step into this leadership position. At the manager and senior manager levels, the exposure to C-suite executives and board members of clients provides for better career development opportunities than peers working at smaller firms or in corporate accounting.”

Named one of the best employers for diversity, EY is recognized widely for its transparency around the firm’s diversity goals and progress.

“I feel that our firm goes out of its way to make sure everyone feels included and promotes diversity in everything we do,” one employee says. “EY embraces diversity in hiring and promotions, and is also very ‘green-conscious,’ including efforts to be carbon-negative.”

Despite its welcoming culture, some employees note that the firm still has room to improve on DE&I initiatives.

“For systemic reasons, I think the population of people who qualify to work in public accounting are already not very racially diverse (prohibitive requirements such as level of college education needed for CPA eligibility can cause uneven pool of applicants),” another employee says. “Additionally, I think mentors tend to pick people who have similar racial and cultural backgrounds as them to mentor. The firm is very proactive in its philanthropic practices, and one of my favorite things about the company is how many of its employees are very passionate about giving back to the community and protecting the environment. We have very strong ties to many community organizations, and the firm really encourages philanthropy and volunteerism.”

Schellman ranked #1 in all 18 Quality of Work & Life Measures (and all four diversity measures). However, it finished 9th overall due to not ranking among the Top 50 in the Prestige survey.

One survey respondent described the firm’s advantages this way: ““Strong leadership backed by a fully supportive ownership group led by private equity. Well-established and deep offerings to compete with the largest and most successful firms. Active initiatives to systematize processes allowing for explosive growth.”

Training is one area where Schellman places particular emphasis adds another staffer. “We take career development very seriously at Schellman. Each employee is assigned a mentor that utilizes a defined playbook to help coach that individual with professional and personal growth. We provide several training opportunities for our teams, both required (like security awareness training) and optional (like CISA boot camps), all in the commitment to help develop our teams’ competencies and growth.”

Next Page: Vault Accounting 25 Overall Ranking and and Prestige Ranking

TOP 10 MOST PRESTIGIOUS ACCOUNTING FIRMS

  1. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) LLP

  2. Deloitte

  3. Ernst & Young LLP (EY)

  4. KPMG LLP

  5. Grant Thornton LLP

  6. BDO USA, P.C.

  7. RSM US LLP

  8. Baker Tilly

  9. Crowe LLP

  10. CohnReznick LLP

Next Page: Best Accounting Firms for Work & Life (Pay, Leadership, Training, etc. + Diversity and Practice Area Rankings

Deloitte was ranked #2 for Audit & Assurance, Forensic Accounting and Tax Accounting.  Deloitte photo

BEST ACCOUNTING FIRMS FOR WORK & LIFE 

Benefits

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

Business Outlook

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

Client Interaction

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

Compensation

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. KSM (Katz, Sapper & Miller)

Culture

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

ESG Initiatives

  1. Schellman

  2. PKF O'Connor Davies

  3. Plante Moran

Firm Leadership

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP

Formal Training

  1. Schellman

  2. Akram | Assurance, Advisory & Tax Firm

  3. HCVT

Hiring Process

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

Hours

  1. Schellman

  2. Akram | Assurance, Advisory & Tax Firm

  3. H&CO, LLP

Informal Training

  1. Schellman

  2. Plante Moran

  3. H&CO, LLP

Internal Mobility

  1. Schellman

  2. Plante Moran

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

Promotion Policies

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

Relationships with Supervisors

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

Satisfaction

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

Vacation Policies

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

Wellness

  1. Schellman

  2. Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP

  3. Plante Moran

Work/Life Balance

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. Plante Moran

DIVERSITY RANKING

Diversity for Women

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

LGBTQ+ Diversity

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. BPM LLC

Racial & Ethnic Diversity

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. BPM LLC

Overall Diversity

  1. Schellman

  2. H&CO, LLP

  3. PKF O'Connor Davies

PRACTICE AREA RANKING

Audit & Assurance

  1. PwC

  2. Deloitte

  3. Ernst & Young

Forensic Accounting

  • PwC

  • Deloitte

  • Ernst & Young

Tax Accounting

  • PwC

  • Deloitte

  • Ernst & Young

Sources: Vault, PR Newswire

The post Best Accounting Firms To Work For In 2025 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Here's What the Average Senior Couple Collects in Social Security Today

    The number may be smaller than expected.

  • The Average US Retirement Age: Where Do You Stack Up?

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Heavy Oil From Trudeau’s New Pipeline Is Headed for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En Masse‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $372 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 4 Stocks

    A whopping $253 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $372 billion investment portfolio can be traced back to four brand-name, time-tested stocks.

  • I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62?

    Figuring out when you can afford to retire often comes down to determining whether your assets will produce enough annual income to support your lifestyle and spending needs. If you need help deciding when to retire, connect with a financial advisor and have them build you an income plan based on your unique financial situation. […] The post I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘Should I Be Moving Stocks to Bonds?' I'm 65 and Have 82% of My 401(k) in Equities

    In my 401(k) retirement plan, I’m 82% stocks. I’m 65 and still working. Should I be moving my stocks to bonds? -Bob While it's not a satisfying answer, the real answer is that "it depends." The decision of whether to shift your 401(k) to a more conservative asset allocation will depend primarily on your longer-term […] The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Should I Be Moving Stocks to Bonds?’ I’m 65 and Have 82% of My 401(k) in Equities appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Congo Copper Mine Suspended Amid Radiation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Operations at a Zijin Mining Group Ltd. copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been suspended due to worries about excessive radiation in its cobalt, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En Masse‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Floodi

  • Wells Fargo bond saleswoman sues over 'unapologetically sexist' workplace

    Wells Fargo was accused of sex discrimination in a lawsuit by a bond saleswoman who said the fourth-largest U.S. bank denied pay and promotions available to men and tolerated an "unapologetically sexist" workplace. The complaint filed on Friday in federal court in Chicago by Michal Leavitt is the latest in a long line of lawsuits accusing big U.S. banks of bias against women. Leavitt said Wells Fargo's practice of steering larger accounts toward men in its financial institutions group cost her up to one-third of her potential pay, and forced her to wait nine years for a promotion to director from vice president.