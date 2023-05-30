The best Amazon deals on everything you need for summer pool days

Shop the best post-Memorial Day pool deals available right now at Amazon.

Memorial Day weekend is over and it's back to work for most of us, but that's not stopping us from rounding up all the best pool deals you can still shop for today. If you're dreaming of lounging by the pool or hitting the beach with your favorite pool float this summer, these deals are sure to make a splash.

Shop the best pool deals at Amazon

With discounts on best-selling robot pool vacuums, pool floats and more, these extended Memorial Day deals are worth a look. Check out some of our favorite summer sales at Amazon below.

The best Memorial Day pool deals you can still shop at Amazon

1. Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Get this Reviewed-approved pool vacuum for less today at Amazon.

After opening your pool for the first time this season you may have realized how much you love beating the heat in its cool waters. You also probably remembered how much of a pain it is to clean. The Dolphin Premier robotic pool cleaner can get the job done for you this summer, scrubbing at your pool's water line and scooping out leaves. With its CleverClean system, it assesses your pool's surface area so it will get in every corner and leave your pool sparkling. Best of all, you can nab the top-notch pool cleaner for $120 off today at Amazon.

$1,379 at Amazon (Save $120)

2. Aqua Compania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge

This pool float is a summer essential and it's more than 20% off right now at Amazon.

If there's one thing you need for your next pool day it's this Aqua Compania Ultimate 2-in-1 pool float. This top-rated lounger features an adjustable backrest, a cupholder caddy, carrying handles and mesh fabric to keep you cool and comfortable on hot summer days. Usually ringing up at $59.99, you can take home the pool float today for just $40.79 when you click the on-page coupon.

$40.79 at Amazon (Save $19.20)

3. Bestway Power Steel Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool

Splash into summer savings with this above ground pool deal at Amazon.

If you don't have a pool but wish you did, your swimming dreams can become a reality with the Bestway Power Steel rectangular above ground swimming pool, down from $1,899.99 to $1,298 at Amazon. This 31-foot, 4-inch by 16-foot by 52-inch pool holds a whopping 13,798 gallons and is outfitted with a durable 3-ply PVX liner. The pool also comes with a sand filter pump, a ladder and a cover, so you'll have everything you need for weekend pool days this summer.

$1,298 at Amazon (Save $601.99)

4. Aiper Seagull Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

This robotic pool vacuum will keep your pool clean all summer long and it's on sale today at Amazon.

We love Aiper pool vacuums and right now you can get the new Aiper Seagul Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner for an epic discount at Amazon. The pool vacuum would normally run you $899, but you can get it today for just $749.99 thanks to an 11% markdown and an addition $50 discount when you click the on-page coupon. The vacuum is designed to clean above and in-ground pools as large as 3,200 square feet and has a 180 minute run time.

$749.99 at Amazon (Save $149.01)

5. Jasonwell Inflatable 2-Pack Pool Float Chair

Save big on these pool loungers right now at Amazon.

Invite your best friend over for some pool day fun and pick up this two pack of Jasonwell inflatable pool floats for just $29.99—a 29% markdown at Amazon. The popular water chair features a cup holder, a sling-style seat and back and arm rests.

$29.99 at Amazon (Save $12)

6. Joyin Inflatable Palm Tree Cooler

Grab this budget-friendly cooler for the best poolside drinks this summer.

The perfect pool day isn't complete without your favorite summer beverage. To keep your poolside drinks ice cold there's the Joyin inflatable palm tree cooler, on sale for $23.39 right now—$7.60 off when you click the on-page Amazon coupon. The customer-favorite cooler is perfect for pool parties and beyond and it's 28-inch-tall palm tree will transform your backyard into a tropical oasis.

$23.39 at Amazon (Save $7.60)

7. Game 14030-BB Solar Digital Pool and Spa Floating Thermometer

Keep your pool temperature on point with this pool thermometer, on sale now at Amazon.

Want to make sure your pool stays at the perfect temperature all summer long? Take a look at the Game 14030-BB solar digital pool and spa floating thermometer, down from $32.99 to just $24.54 right now at Amazon. The handy pool gadget features a double-sided display, an LCD screen and options for both Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature readings.

$24.54 at Amazon (Save $8.45)

