The Amazon device deals worth your money on Black Friday

Aside from Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday is the best time of year to save on Amazon gadgets. It's arguably better than Amazon's exclusive shopping day because anyone, not just Prime members, can get Black Friday discounts. Everything from Echo speakers to Fire tablets to Kindles are down to record-low prices, and many devices have optional bundles you can choose from that get you things like a Blink Mini camera for $5 extra or a free smart light bulb. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices we could find for Black Friday.

Echo

Amazon Echo 2020

Amazon's Echo smart speaker is on sale for $60 right now. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

The tiny Echo Dot has dropped to $30, and you can grab the Echo Dot with Clock for only $35. We gave it a score of 88 for its good audio quality for the price, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon - $35

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45, or $40 off its normal price. This is the best Echo smart display if you want one as a smart alarm clock. We like its ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) at Amazon - $45

Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 smart display is on sale for $90, or $40 off its normal rate. It earned a score of 87 from us for its attractive design, stellar audio quality and improved camera for video calls. Both the first- and second-gen Show 8s have discounted bundles that include a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra, too.

Buy Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) at Amazon - $90 Buy Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) bundle at Amazon - $95 Buy Echo Show 8 (1st gen) bundle at Amazon - $65

Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) review

The second-generation Echo Buds are on sale for $70 right now. Amazon massively improved its wireless earbuds this time around and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, good ANC and smaller design.

Buy Echo Buds (2nd gen) at Amazon - $70

Echo Frames

Amazon Echo Frames review

The Echo Frames are on sale for $155. We gave them a score of 76 for their lightweight, comfortable design, hands-free Alexa access and compatibility with prescription lenses.

Buy Echo Frames at Amazon - $155

Kindle

Amazon Kindle

Amazon's standard Kindle has been discounted to $50, which is its best price yet. We gave this e-reader a score of 91 for its improved contrast display, extra front lights and sleeker design. The kids version of the e-reader is also on sale for $60.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $50 Buy Kindle Kids at Amazon - $60

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, which was released at the end of October 2021.

The new Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to $105 for Black Friday, or $35 off its normal price. This updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support. You can also grab the kids edition for $115 right now.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $105 Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids at Amazon - $115

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, or $20 off its normal price. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing. You can get the standard Fire TV Stick for $20 as well right now.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $20

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon's most affordable streaming stick is even cheaper right now at $18. It supports 1080p streaming and gives you access to some of the most popular services like Netlfix and Disney+.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.

Amazon's most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Cube, has dropped to $80. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80

Fire 7 tablet

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $35. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to be a couch device, or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35

Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $45, or half off its normal price. We gave it a score of 79 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10

The biggest of Amazon's tablets, the Fire HD 10, is half off right now, bringing it down to $75. It's the best Fire tablet to get if you care at all about performance. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $75

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon's kids tablet is half off and down to $70. This comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Bu Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 40 percent off, knocking it down to $120. You're getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon - $120

Blink security cameras

Blink security cameras

The Blink Indoor and Outdoor one-camera kits are on sale for $50 and $60, respectively. These cams are totally wireless, so you can place them almost anywhere. They supports 1080p recording, motion alerts, two-way audio and temperature monitoring. The Blink Mini wired camera is also on sale for only $20.

Buy Blink Indoor at Amazon - $50 Buy Blink Outdoor at Amazon - $60 Buy Blink Mini at Amazon - $20

Eero 6

Eero 6 WiFi router

The Eero 6 dual-band mesh WiFi system is down to $77, or 40 percent off its normal price. One node can cover up to 1,500 square feet and it supports WiFi 6. The Eero Pro 6 is also on sale and it's a bit more advanced than the standard 6: it's a tri-band system that supports WiFi 6 and covers up to 2,000 square feet with just one node.

Buy Eero 6 at Amazon - $77 Buy Eero Pro 6 at Amazon - $171

