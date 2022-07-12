Best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100—save on Fire TV Stick, Meta Portal, Ninja

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The time has come–Prime Day 2022 is here! Deals are rolling and you can save big, today, July 12, and tomorrow, July 13, on top brands. There are savings for every budget and some of the best scores are under $100.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, now is the time to join. Not only are there deep discounts on products, but members can take advantage of huge streaming discounts, including getting Showtime for just $0.99 a month with Prime Video.

Now through tomorrow, July 13, take advantage of two days of spectacular deals on brands from Ninja, Cuisinart, and GE. Now is the time to use your Amazon Prime membership to its full potential and enjoy major perks like Amazon Music with Audible. The deals don't stop on Amazon, there are major deals happening at competing retailers, too.

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Shop these Prime Day deals and get 57% off the Amazon Fire TV stick.

Upgrade your streaming device with a sleek new Fire Stick TV. This third generation of Fire Stick TV offers powerful streaming for all your favorite services from Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu. At 57% off, now is the time to revamp your streaming.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 (Save $23)

2. Blink Mini Security Camera

Shop Prime Day deals and secure your home with Blink's Mini Security Camera that monitors the inside of your home.

Amazon's Blink security systems are a top pick for security on a budget. Secure your home with Blink's Mini Security Camera that monitors the inside of your home. You'll have peace of mind being able to keep an eye on pets or kids while you're at the office. Compatible with Alexa, Blink security offers easy voice control and you can operate the system all from your smartphone.

Get the Blink Mini Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

3. Amazon Echo Show 5

This do-it-all system is nearly 60% off–a major Prime Day deal on the Amazon Echo 5.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the sleek accessory your desk needs. It can do it all: stream music with Bluetooth, video call friends and family, and operate your home's security system. This do-it-all system is nearly 60% off on Prime Day–a major deal on one of our favorite products.

Get the Echo Show 5 for $34.99 (Save $50)

4. GE Drip Coffee Maker

Score a Prime Day deal on GE's drip coffee maker and wake up to freshly brewed cup.

If your morning brew is lacking, it may be time to kick your old coffee maker to the curb. GE's Drip Coffee Maker is a Reviewed-tested maker that's easy to use so you can wake up to a steaming cup every morning.

Get the GE Drip Coffee Maker for $47.99 (Save $31.01)

5. Kindle Kids

A Kindle Kids is the ultimate way to keep your book-loving kid engaged–and it's one of the best Prime Day deals.

Parents know that summer means finding endless ways to keep your kids entertained. A Kindle Kids is the ultimate way to keep your book-loving kid engaged. It comes with sweet covers like a spaceship design and offers parental controls to give parents peace of mind.

Get the Kindle Kids for $49.99 (Save $60)

6. Cuisinart ICE-40P1 Ice Cream Maker

Get an amazing Prime Day deal on Cuisinart's ICE-40P1 ice cream maker.

If the Mr. Softee truck hasn't visited your neighborhood yet, bring the ice cream to your kitchen. Have a field day crafting your dream ice cream flavors with Cuisinart's ICE-40P1. Here at Reviewed, we're big fans of Cuisinart ice cream makers which turn out ultra-creamy, flavorful pints.

Get the Cuisinart ICE-40P1 for $50.99 (Save $71.83)

7. Meta Portal TV

This Prime Day deal will take your weekly video calls with family to the next level with Meta's Portal TV.

Take your weekly video calls with family to the next level with Meta's Portal TV. Connecting to your big screen TV, you can video chat with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and more to stay connected with your loved ones. It can replace your streaming device as you're able to stream shows from all our favorite services.

Get the Meta Portal TV for $56.99 (Save $92.01)

8. Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender

This Ninja blender powers through ice so you can mix up frozen drinks in no time–get it today with a major Prime Day deal.

Tired of chunky smoothies? Swap out your blender for the Ninja NJ601AMZ that turns out silky smooth drinks, soups, and more. It powers through ice so you can mix up frozen drinks in no time. If you're tired of scrubbing the nooks and crannies of your blender, the Ninja is dishwasher safe so you don't have to navigate the sharp blade to get it clean.

Get the Ninja NJ601AMZ Blender for $69.95 (Save $30.04)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $100