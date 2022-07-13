The best Amazon Prime Day deals for college students in 2022

Yes, we know it’s still summer, but now is the time to start preparing to go back to school. That’s especially if you’re starting college in a couple of months – you don’t want to leave prep to the last minute. Fortunately, it’s Prime Day and quite a number of discounted items are perfect for students heading back to the classroom. Whether it’s a laptop or just things that will make dorm life a little easier, we recommend picking them up now to save yourself the headache later. Here’s a list of the best back-to-school tech deals we’ve spotted so far.

Razer Blade 15

Razer Blade 15

Razer’s sleek Blade 15 is usually pretty expensive, but fortunately this particular version of it is $200 off, making it just $1,900. It features the 8-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz 1080p display. It’s thin and compact, so it won’t break your back if you’re carrying it from class to class, plus it’s powerful enough to use as a gaming machine. The custom backlight RGB colors on the keyboard are pretty cool too.

Buy Razer Blade 15 at Amazon - $1,900

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

This particular configuration of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 has also dipped in price to $1,188, which is 26 percent off its list price. It runs on Intel’s Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We’ve recommended the Surface Pro 8 as an option for those who like their laptops to occasionally double as tablets. It has a thin profile with minimal bezels and the 120Hz display makes scrolling long documents feel a lot faster.

Buy Surface Pro 8 at Amazon - $1,188

Soundance laptop stand

Soundance laptop stand

The Soundance laptop stand is currently $24, which is 41 percent off its list price. However, you can save an extra 10 percent if you apply the on-page coupon, which will bring it down to just under $30. A stand like this helps raise your laptop to eye level, which helps promote good posture. It has a detachable design too, so you can break it down and carry it in your bag if you wish.

Story continues

Buy Soundance laptop stand at Amazon - $24

Anker USB-C to Lightning 6-ft Powerline cables

Anker Powerline

Anker’s two-pack of USB-C to Lightning Powerline cables is down to just $20, which is 35 percent off the original price. It’s MFI-certified to work with all Apple devices, and it supports fast-charging, which is good news if you need to power up your almost-dead battery in a hurry. Plus, Anker’s cables tend to last a lot longer than the standard Apple one that comes in the box. According to Anker, the Powerline lasts an average of 12 times longer with a 12,000-bend lifespan.

Buy USB-C to Lightning cables at Amazon - $20

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is down to $40 right now. It's the best option if you're a heavy Google user, or really like being able to cast from your phone to your TV. We gave it a score of 86 for its handy remote control, good Google Assistant integration and 4K streaming chops with Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV at Amazon - $40

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is down to $90 right now. It's both a solid streaming device and soundbar, making it a good option for those without a ton of space to spare. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology. The more advanced Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, too.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $90 Buy Sterambar Pro at Amazon - $150

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1

Need to charge both your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time? Then consider Belkin’s MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, which is just $75 today, making it 25 percent off the normal price. It’ll only work with iPhones that are MagSafe-compatible, which are the iPhone 12 and up. We like it because it has fast-charging up to 15 watts, plus you can rotate the phone to either portrait or landscape mode.

Buy Belkin 2-in-1 charger at Amazon - $75

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s excellent noise-canceling WH-CH710N headphones are only $68 today, which is 55 percent off its original price. Noise-canceling headphones are very useful for any student who needs peace and quiet in order to focus on their work. The WH-CH710N delivers plenty of sound-blocking power thanks to the dual noise sensor tech. It also has an ambient-sound toggle in case you want to hear what’s going on around you. A bonus: it has an excellent 35-hour battery life, which is more than enough to last through several study sessions.

Buy WH-CH710N at Amazon - $68

Jabra Elite 45h headphones

Jabra Elite 45h

If you don’t need noise-canceling, consider Jabra’s Elite 45h, which is only $50 for Prime Day (that’s half off its $100 retail price). They sound great, plus they’ll pair with most TVs or laptops over Bluetooth. It lasts up to 50 hours on a charge, and they’re comfortable to use at home or while walking around campus.

Buy Jabra Elite 45h at Amazon - $50

Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot 4th gen

Like with many Amazon products, the Echo Dot is discounted for Prime Day. It’s currently a very enticing $20, which is 60 percent off the list price. We think it’s a great device for students, as it won’t take up much space on their desks. They can use it to play music from Spotify or Apple Music and of course they can ask Alexa to do all manner of things like checking the weather, finding out the day’s appointments, and setting a reminder for deadlines.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $20

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

COSORI electric kettle

Whether it be for coffee, tea, or instant ramen, you’ll love having an electric kettle in your dorm room. This model from Cosori is a very good one, plus it’s just $60 for Prime Day, which is 16 percent off its usual price. It has variable temperature presets so you can dial the water to exactly how hot you want it, which is great for customizing the brew to different varieties of tea. It’s also fantastic for pour-over coffee, as the gooseneck spout allows for a more accurate, gentle pour.

Buy Cosori electric kettle at Amazon - $60

Linenspa shredded foam pillow

Linenspa

Linenspa's oversized reading pillow is 20 percent off today, making it just $32. We recommend it as it helps change up your seating position so that you're not always sitting on your desk chair, plus it's a lot comfier than slouching on piled up bed pillows. The shredded memory foam provides good posture support, which in turn is super helpful for reading, playing games or just watching TV. We especially like the handle, as it makes it easier to carry around your room.

Buy Linenspa pillow at Amazon - $32

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.