Best Annuities: Delaware Life's Accelerator PrimeSM Variable Annuity & Pinnacle Fixed Annuities Top Rated in Barron's 100 Annuities List

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware Life's new Accelerator PrimeSM variable annuity and its Pinnacle multi-year guaranteed annuities topped key categories in Barron's 2021, "The 100 Best Annuities for Today's Market" list.

The Accelerator Prime with Income ControlSM and Income BoostSM riders were both top rated in the "Best Minimum Guaranteed Income for Life" category. The Income Control℠ Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit (GLWB) rider offers higher income guarantees through a 7% bonus rate, attractive annual income factors, and unrestricted access to 25 investment fund options. The Income Boost℠ GLWB rider offers open architecture investment with 96 investment fund options, a 6% bonus rate over a 10-year period, and annual step-up potential.

"Having launched Accelerator Prime in May, it's great to see that it is already recognized by Barron's for its income benefits – a key consideration for clients," said Dale Uthoff, senior vice president, Variable Annuity Products, Delaware Life Insurance Company. "These income riders are one part of the innovative design of this product, which provides the option of prioritizing income or protecting clients' investment through the guaranteed minimum market protection benefit."

Delaware Life's Pinnacle MYGA® three, five, and seven-year fixed annuities were top ranked in Barron's fixed annuities with a multi-year guarantee category. Recognized for offering industry-leading guaranteed income, the fixed annuities provide the flexibility to select the term of the annuity based on income needs. The single-premium deferred fixed annuities offer a simple, guaranteed way to build retirement assets without the principal risk typically associated with stocks, bonds, or mutual funds.

"By leveraging our product and investment expertise, Delaware Life is offering financial professionals and their clients, products with the returns and flexibility they are looking for to meet income and investment protection needs," said Tom Seitz, president, Delaware Life Marketing. "Already an industry leader in fixed annuities, with Accelerator Prime's compelling value proposition, we look forward to growing our variable annuity business to address client demand for products that balance the ability to invest in the financial markets with protection from market downturns."

Story continues

More information about Delaware Life Accelerator Prime℠, product riders, and fees are available at: www.delawarelife.com/solutions/apva. Further information on Delaware Life's Pinnacle MYGA® fixed annuities are available here: www.delawarelife.com/solutions/pinnacle-myga.

About Delaware Life

As of March 31, 2021, Delaware Life had assets of $42.1 billion and liabilities of $40.3 billion (does not include Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York) and more than 360,000 active annuity and life insurance policies. Delaware Life Insurance Company is a member of Group One Thousand One, LLC ("Group1001"). http://www.delawarelife.com

Disclaimers

Investors are advised to carefully consider an annuity's risks, charges, limitations and investment objectives of its underlying investment options prior to making any investment decisions. The applicable prospectuses for this Delaware Life Accelerator PrimeSM Variable Annuity and its underlying investment fund options contain this and other important information. Please visit www.delawarelife.com to obtain the prospectuses. Read them carefully before investing.

Annuities are long-term investments designed for retirement. Annuity withdrawals and other distributions of taxable amounts, including death benefit payouts, will be subject to ordinary income tax. For nonqualified contracts, an additional 3.8% federal tax may apply on net investment income. If withdrawals and other distributions are taken prior to age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. Withdrawals will reduce the contract value and the value of the death benefits and also may reduce the value of any optional benefits.

Guarantees, including optional benefits, are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company, Delaware Life Insurance Company, and do not protect the value of underlying investment fund options within the variable annuity, which are subject to risk. All optional riders are available for additional fees.

Not FDIC insured ● May lose value ● No bank or credit union guarantee ● Not a deposit ● Not insured by any federal government agency or NCUA/NCUSIF.

Annuity products are issued by Delaware Life Insurance Company and variable annuities are distributed by its affiliated broker-dealer, Clarendon Insurance Agency, Inc. (member FINRA), both located at 1601 Trapelo Road, Suite 30, Waltham, MA 02451. Both companies are members of Group One Thousand One, LLC (Group1001).

Delaware Life Insurance Company, 1601 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02451

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-annuities-delaware-lifes-accelerator-primesm-variable-annuity--pinnacle-fixed-annuities-top-rated-in-barrons-100-annuities-list-301349587.html

SOURCE Delaware Life