The best deals on AirPods you can get for Black Friday

Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds (and headphones) available right now, so don't be shocked if they top some of your loved ones' wish lists. Black Friday typically brings decent sales on these devices, and we're already starting to see good discounts across the web. There are a few different models at this point: the latest 3rd-generation AirPods were updated just last month with a new design, improved audio quality and longer battery life, while the AirPods Pro remain the best sounding Apple earbuds and now they come with a MagSafe charging case. You can still grab the 2nd-generation AirPods as well, and the AirPods Max are best for those that prefer over-ear headphones. Here are the best deals on Apple's AirPods that we found for Black Friday.

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

The updated AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are on sale for $170 at Amazon right now. Walmart will have them for $159 starting at 3pm ET today for Walmart+ members, while everyone else can get that discount starting at 7pm ET. If you're a Sam's Club member, you can grab the Pros for $150 right now with $70 of Scan & Go Savings. These offer the best sound quality and fit of any of Apple's earbuds, and now they have a magnetic wireless charging case that's compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $170Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $159

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.

Apple's latest AirPods are down to $155 for Black Friday at Amazon thanks to a sale price and an additional $15 coupon that will be applied at checkout. We gave them a score of 88 for their more comfortable design, much improved audio quality and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Amazon - $155

AirPods (2nd gen)

Apple AirPods.

The previous-generation AirPods are on sale for $115 right now, or roughly $44 off its normal price. While not the latest models, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $115

AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max in a few colors are down to $440 right now, or only $10 more than their record-low price. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $440

