The best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals on AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more

Apple Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is finally here and the savings are in full effect on the season's must-have Apple gear.

Right now, you can save $60 on the latest model Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon. At $159, this is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Apple's popular wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds money can buy because, as our reviewer points out, they have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and an easy set-up process.

And there are more awesome Black Friday deals on Apple products where that came from.

Currently, AT&T is offering $330 off when you buy two Apple Watches through Dec. 2. That means you can buy one Apple Watch for yourself and get a free Apple Watch SE to gift. Woot (owned by Amazon) is also offering the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $132.99 through Nov. 30 (or until the earbuds sell out—whichever comes first). That's an impressive savings of $66.01. Amazon Prime members can exclusively save an additional $5, bringing the total savings to $71.01.

Other Apple products like MacBooks and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, making these Black Friday Apple deals a big win with your wallet.

Below, we've rounded up the best Apple Black Friday 2021 deals you can get right now.

The best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

The best iPad and iPad Pro Black Friday deals

The best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

The best MacBook, iMac and MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The best iPhone Black Friday deals

The best Apple Black Friday deals

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best Apple deals on iPhones, iPads, Macbooks