The best deals on iPads, AirPods and other Apple devices for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you're searching for Apple gadgets you can get for less on Prime Day, you're not alone. They're always in high demand, but even more so during sales events like Amazon Prime Day, since they present some of the best opportunities to pick up a pair of AirPods or an AirTag for a little bit cheaper than usual. This year, Amazon discounted a number of Apple devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches and more. Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets we found for Prime Day 2022.

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case have been discounted to $170. These remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and we liked them for their solid sound, powerful ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $170

AirPods (2nd gen)

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The original AirPods are down to $90. While they're a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $90

AirPods Max

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are on sale for $449 right now. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.

Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $110. While on the expensive side, it's a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $110

AirTags

Apple AirTags

You can grab an AirTag for $27.50 right now at Amazon, or you can head over to Woot and get one for $25 or a pack of four for $85. These tiny trackers sync with the Find My app on iOS to help you keep track of your keys, bags and other belongings. Just make sure you pick up a holder so you can actually attach the gadget to your stuff.

Buy AirTag at Amazon - $27.50 Buy AirTag at Woot starting at $25

Apple Watch Series 7

The new QWERTY keyboard on the Apple Watch Series 7.

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped to $279, which is a new all-time low. That's the starting price on the GPS-only models, but you can pick up a GPS + Cellular model for as low as $379, too. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.

Buy Series 7 at Amazon - $279

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE review

You can pick up the Apple Watch SE for only $219 right now. If you've never had a wearable before, this is the Apple Watch to get. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design and responsible performance.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $219

iPad

Apple iPad (2021) review photos

The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.

Buy iPad at Amazon - $299

iPad Air M1

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Apple's latest iPad Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for $570. We gave it a score of 90 for its extremely fast performance, improved front camera and excellent battery life.

Buy iPad Air M1 at Amazon - $570

iPad Pros

Apple iPad Pro (2021) review

The latest 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $699. We gave it and the 12.9-inch model a score of 87 for their powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $699

14-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch sitting on a table(2021)

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,800. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $1,800

16-inch MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,299. Like the 14-inch model, this notebook impressed us with strong performance and ample connectivity options.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $2,299

