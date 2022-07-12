The best deals on iPads, AirPods and other Apple devices for Amazon Prime Day 2022
If you're searching for Apple gadgets you can get for less on Prime Day, you're not alone. They're always in high demand, but even more so during sales events like Amazon Prime Day, since they present some of the best opportunities to pick up a pair of AirPods or an AirTag for a little bit cheaper than usual. This year, Amazon discounted a number of Apple devices, including AirPods, Apple Watches and more. Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets we found for Prime Day 2022.
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case have been discounted to $170. These remain Apple's best sounding earbuds, and we liked them for their solid sound, powerful ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.
Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $170
AirPods (2nd gen)
The original AirPods are down to $90. While they're a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.
Buy AirPods (2nd gen) at Amazon - $90
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are on sale for $449 right now. These headphones earned a score of 84 from us for their excellent, balanced sound, solid ANC and good battery life.
Buy AirPods Max at Amazon - $449
Apple TV 4K
The latest Apple TV 4K has dropped to $110. While on the expensive side, it's a set-top box that Apple lovers will appreciate. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much improved Siri remote.
Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $110
AirTags
You can grab an AirTag for $27.50 right now at Amazon, or you can head over to Woot and get one for $25 or a pack of four for $85. These tiny trackers sync with the Find My app on iOS to help you keep track of your keys, bags and other belongings. Just make sure you pick up a holder so you can actually attach the gadget to your stuff.
Buy AirTag at Amazon - $27.50 Buy AirTag at Woot starting at $25
Apple Watch Series 7
The latest Apple Watch Series 7 has dropped to $279, which is a new all-time low. That's the starting price on the GPS-only models, but you can pick up a GPS + Cellular model for as low as $379, too. It's the most comprehensive wearable Apple makes and it earned a score of 90 from us for its larger screen, faster charging and handy features in watchOS 8.
Apple Watch SE
You can pick up the Apple Watch SE for only $219 right now. If you've never had a wearable before, this is the Apple Watch to get. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design and responsible performance.
Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon - $219
iPad
The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $299. We gave it a score of 86 for its improved performance, excellent battery life, better front-facing camera and increased base storage.
iPad Air M1
Apple's latest iPad Air with the M1 chipset is on sale for $570. We gave it a score of 90 for its extremely fast performance, improved front camera and excellent battery life.
Buy iPad Air M1 at Amazon - $570
iPad Pros
The latest 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $699. We gave it and the 12.9-inch model a score of 87 for their powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.
Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $699
14-inch MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,800. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.
Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $1,800
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,299. Like the 14-inch model, this notebook impressed us with strong performance and ample connectivity options.
Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $2,299
