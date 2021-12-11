The Best Articles For Improving Your Food Photography Skills

Food. It’s what humans need to survive. That’s the basic description, at least. The reality is food is much more than a necessity; it’s a cultural celebration of life. Thankfully, societies all around the world have rejected a one size fits all approach to cuisine, instead opting for a “this is our way of doing it” approach. Keeping that in mind, the diversity of what we eat is perfect for food photography! Maybe this piece should be titled NSFW, because you’re about to see some x-rated food porn.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Michiel Tersteege Has Some Creative Food Photography

In the site’s early days, The Phoblographer began a concept called “Creating the Photography.” Almost 10 years later, we’re still running with it, and that’s due to its success. One of the earliest participants of the series was Michiel Tersteege. He took a household favorite, strawberries and cream, and turned it into a photographic work of art. True to the series, Tersteege took us behind the scenes, sharing his lighting setup, the gear he used, and what he did in post-production. Take a look here.

Nikki Gardner Talks Lifestyle Food Photography

Nikki Gardner is a portrait and lifestyle photographer from Western Massachusetts. She’s also the creator of the e-book Develop Your Photo Habit & Style, in which she helps photographers find their photographic voice. Back in 2015, she spoke to us about her popular lifestyle food photography. On her approach to photographing food, Gardener told us, ” I work mostly with neutral backgrounds and natural light whenever possible. Both allow me to draw attention to the formal qualities of the food itself: the color, mood, atmosphere, texture, patterns, shape, form, and light.” Read more here.

Bill Wisser’s Food Photography Looks at Breakfast

Breakfast. It’s widely seen as the most important meal of the day. It’s the anchor for what lies ahead. Bill Wisser came to the site in 2015, showing off his delicious-looking breakfast meals. He shot his series with a Canon 5D Mk. II and Tamron 24-70mm VC lens. But that’s not all he had at his disposal. Making this frame required extra lighting and several accessories. To learn what accessories he used (and how), check out his full feature here.

Story continues

Tips For Better Food Photography

Making delicious-looking food may seem like the only difficult task in food photography, but it certainly isn’t. You could serve up Michelin-level cuisine, but it will look far from appetizing if you don’t know how to photograph it. For those unsure where to start, we put together a beginner five-step guide to help you get going. Expect to learn about window light, setting up the scene, and a lot more in this article. You can see it here.

Edward Boe Brings Figs to Life

Final

Figs are far from the most eye-catching food substance available. They’re certainly tasty, but it’s difficult to make photographs of them that make people excited. Edward Boe broke that unfortunate trend and made photos of figs that made them look like they belong in only high-end restaurants. Lighting was his allay on this occasion, as he turned to it in order to give his photograph a feeling of class. He kindly talked to us about his full process, and you can read about it here.

Photograph Food For the Holidays

Photo by Betty Liu.

Thanksgiving has been and gone, but the food photography tips in an article we published back in 2015 are usable for every occasion. We turned to exceptional photographers with a proven record of professional food photography and asked them to share their tips. Five different photographers shared tips on composition, lighting, and camera settings to help those looking to improve their skills. Check it out here.

We’re Hungry for More!

We’re extremely hungry. Writing this article worked up quite the appetite. However, we’re unsure what to eat. Why not give us some ideas by sharing your food photography? If it’s good, we may feature it, or at the very least, order what you photographed. You can send us your work by using the form below. Thanks for reading.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

All images used with permission.

Find us on Flipboard!